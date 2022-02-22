Study: Three quarters of fleet journeys suitable for electric vehicles

Numerous studies have sought to highlight how the vast majority of car and van journeys are within the range of a standard electric vehicle (EV), but now Volkswagen has crunched the numbers from more than 720,000 journeys to provide a precise insight into how many fleet journeys could be carried out by zero emission vehicles without the need for recharging.

Volkswagen Financial Services Fleet (VWFS Fleet) this week released new data showing that 74 per cent of journeys analysed through its Future Fleet Analysis tool were suitable for an EV.

The company drew on data from nearly 6.5 million miles and more than 720,000 journeys to determine the most suitable and cost effective fuel type for fleet drivers.

Using a mid-range Volkswagen ID.3 electric car as its benchmark, VWFS Fleet analysed telematics data, looking at journey distance, average speeds, average distances, maximum distances travelled, and dwell times from over 724,000 individual journeys to show the types of vehicles fleet drivers would be best suited to.

It concluded 74 per cent of fleet drivers could make the switch to an EV now, whilst two per cent of fleet drivers would be advised to use a plug-in hybrid. In contrast, just 21 per cent of fleet drivers were deemed to be best suited to a petrol vehicle, while diesel vehicles were the recommended option for just three per cent of drivers analysed - proportions that are expected to fall further as EV ranges continue to improve and costs fall.

Previous analysis of the same data, which took place in 2019 and was based on a Volkswagen e-Golf, showed that only 11 per cent would be advised to switch to an EV, while a further 37 per cent of drivers fell into a 'Potential EV' category, where most of their journeys were suitable for an EV, but, occasional longer trips may have required an internal combustion engine vehicle.

VWFS Fleet said the rapid increase in the number of fleet journeys that are suitable for EVs was a result of the huge improvements in driving range, which has resulted in even mid-range EVs boasting ranges of between 250 and 350 miles between charges.

"It's going to be a surprise for a lot of fleet drivers that many of them can make the switch to an EV now, despite the above-average journey distances many company car drivers make," said Mike Coulton, fleet product and policy manager at VWFS Fleet. "When we've looked in detail at the journey data, most of them could comfortably be done in an EV like the mid-range ID.3, which has a WLTP range of 260 miles or a Tesla Model 3 with a potential range of 360 miles.

"In the past couple of years, EVs have developed rapidly with driving range increasing. Previous analysis showed that only one in 10 of us would have suited an EV, but the new generation of electric car models are more driver-friendly and actually, most drivers would find their lifestyle and journeys fit perfectly."

Coulton acknowledged that some fleet usage patterns meant fossil fuel vehicles may still be required in certain circumstances, but he stressed that significant operating cost savings and environmental benefits were now on offer for the growing number of fleet operators that could confidently make the switch to pure electric models.

"With the 2030 ban on petrol and diesel cars looming, now is the time for businesses to look at where they can make changes to their fleet to start the transition as early as possible," he said.

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.