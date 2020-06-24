Vestas
Wind giant Vestas set to become carbon neutral by 2030
Turbine manufacturer says it will cut its carbon footprint by 55 per cent by 2025 and hit 100 per cent by 2030, promising carbon neutrality 'with no offsets'
Onshore wind critical to 2050 net zero goal, energy giants tell ministers
Firms including Scottish Power, SSE, EDF, Vestas, Vattenfallm and Siemens Gamesa call on government to end effective 'ban' on new onshore wind in UK
Are capital goods firms doing enough to drive the low carbon industrial revolution?
CDP analysis of top 22 capital goods firms, including Siemens, Vestas and Schneider Electric, finds they are pushing the low carbon transition, but performing poorly on supply chain climate disclosure
World's greenest companies outperform fossil fuel benchmark by two to one
Clean 200 companies generated total return of 32 per cent over the last 18 months, compared to 15.7 per cent for fossil fuel benchmark index
BNEF: Global offshore wind market to surge six-fold by 2030
China to overtake UK as market leader for new installations by 2022, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance
Vestas joins RE100 in bid to help more firms go 100 per cent renewable
Wind turbine giant says it already uses 100 per cent renewable power, but now wants to throw its weight behind global RE100 initiative
Vestas teams up with Tesla to explore potential of battery tech for wind
EV giant Tesla is among a number of energy storage specialists working with the Danish wind turbine manufacturer to explore how wind power and batteries can work in tandem
Blyth offshore wind farm reaches milestone as first turbine travels up Tyne
EDF Energy Renewables' project is first to use 'float and submerge' construction method, reducing need for costly underwater installation equipment
Vattenfall in talks to develop Great Yarmouth offshore wind operations base
Swedish renewable energy firm in negotiations with Peel Ports to invest in Norfolk coastal town, potentially creating 150 jobs
Nestlé backs up renewables pledge with Scottish wind farm deal
Financial close reached for Sanquhar Community Wind Farm that is set to supply Nestlé UK operations
MidAmerican Energy receives approval for giant Iowa wind farm
Project will see 1,000 wind turbines constructed in several sites in Iowa as utility strives to move towards 100 per cent renewables
Jump in second-quarter profits prompts Vestas to power up full-year forecast
Rising demand and falling costs fuels optimism turbine maker is set for bumper year
Toyota, Tesla and Vestas ranked among world's top green companies
Clean 200 list finds world's greenest large companies are outperforming most polluting counterparts by three to one
Vestas touts Vattenfall wind turbine deal
Danish wind turbine manufacturer set to supply 49 turbines to 406 MW project
Vestas multi-rotor wind turbine delivers first power
Company confirms concept turbine designed to overcome scaling rules and curb installation costs is making encouraging progress
EDF starts work on 100MW Blyth offshore wind farm
Five turbines boasting 41.5MW of capacity set to be installed off the Northumberland coast in 2017
MHI Vestas predicts fair wind for new generation of giant offshore turbines
Joint venture is confident its UK industrial plan is reaping dividends and driving down offshore wind costs - and is optimistic the EU referendum won't blow it off course
Vestas unveils multi-rotor wind turbine concept
Company announces plan to test innovative turbine, which aims to overcome scaling rules and installation challenges
Norway reveals plans for Europe's largest onshore wind power project
Statkraft-led consortium unveils plans for giant €1.1bn, 1GW network of wind farms in central Norway
Scottish renewables complete 'huge year' with record-breaking December performance
Further renewable energy records smashed, as Vestas warns it is being denied chance to deliver subsidy-free wind farms
Vestas books 330MW turbine order for Walney Extension offshore project
DONG Energy has requested 40 turbines for the Walney Extension West project off North West coast
DONG Energy inks latest deal for Vestas 8MW offshore turbines
Developer confirms it will has appointed MHI Vestas Offshore Wind preferred supplier for planned Walney Extension project
Vestas announces offshore wind hiring push
Wind energy giant announces it is looking to recruit over 200 staff at its new blade production facility on the Isle of Wight, as DONG Energy takes full control of giant Hornsea project
Vestas secures 800 wind jobs with Isle of Wight blades production plan
Danish giant and Mitsubishi announce plan to manufacture 8MW turbine blades on Isle of Wight, as new report underlines £21bn investment opportunity in UK