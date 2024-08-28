'World first': Green ammonia-fuelled service ship to hit the seas in 2026

Viking Energy vessel is due to be converted to run on ammonia from 2026 | Credit: Wärtsilä

The "world's first" ammonia-fuelled service ship could be ready to set sail within two years under a supply contract between Norwegian shipowner Eidesvik and technology firm Wärtsilä announced this week.

The offshore platform service vessel, dubbed Viking Energy, currently runs on standard shipping fuel and is on contract to oil and gas major Equinor, but the deal agreed on Monday is set to see it converted to run on low carbon ammonia from the first half of 2026, the firms said.

In addition to chartering the ship, Equinor has agreed to provide some of the financing for converting it to run on ammonia, supported by some additional funding through the EU's Horizon Europe framework.

Wärtsilä has been contracted to then supply the ammonia technology, engine, fuel gas supply system and exhaust after-treatment needed for the conversion, with final commissioning of the converted vessel expected during the second half of 2026.

Shipping is currently estimated to account for around three per cent of greenhouse gas emissions, as the vast majority of vessels worldwide run on carbon-intensive fossil fuels.

However, with the global shipping sector having agreed to target net zero emissions "by or around" 2050, firms are increasingly under pressure to explore potential low carbon alternative options, including more efficient engines, or low carbon ammonia fuel made from clean electricity, green hydrogen and nitrogen.

A recent report by Wärtsilä claimed that while fuel efficiency measures could cut global shipping emissions by 27 per cent, lower carbon fuels such as ammonia could be critical to eliminating the remaining 73 per cent.

Håkan Agnevall, president and CEO of Wärtsilä, argued that ammonia offered a promising alternative to standard fossil fuels in helping to decarbonise the global shipping industry.

"In just 25 years – the lifetime of a single vessel – shipping needs to get to net zero emissions," he said. "Achieving this will require coordinated action by all maritime industry stakeholders to bring about the system change needed to accept a new generation of sustainable fuels.

"With this new contract, together with Eidesvik, Wärtsilä is proud to be at the forefront of this movement. Decarbonisation is front and centre of our strategy and we are committed to developing and delivering sustainable solutions which not only ensure the viability of sustainable fuels, but also their safety."

Gitte Gard Talmo, CEO & president of Eidesvik Offshore, added that close collaboration across the shipping sector value chain was "key to succeed in the green transition".

"Eidesvik has a unique history of pioneering the implementation of innovative emission-reducing technologies, and we are proud to spearhead yet another groundbreaking project together with Wärtsilä and Equinor," she said.

In related news, a "first of its kind" green ammonia demonstration plant has entered into operations in Denmark, capable of producing 5,000 tonnes of the fuel per year using solar and wind-generated electricity.

Located in Ramme near Lemvig in Western Jutland, the demonstration plant has been delivered under a partnership between clean tech specialist Topsoe, green energy company Skovgaard Energy, and wind turbine manufacturer Vestas.

The plant is supplied by 50MW of new solar panels and 12MW of existing Vestas wind turbines, and the green ammonia it produces is expected to help prevent 8,200 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year by replacing fossil fuels in "multiple end uses", whether as a replacement transport fuel or to help decarbonise industrial processes such as steel and cement production, the firms said.

Backed by €11m funding from the Danish Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Programme (EUDP), the plant is aimed at demonstrating how renewable power can be coupled directly to such a facility while taking the fluctuations in grid power into account, in a bid to boost the cost effectiveness of producing green ammonia.

Niels Erik Madsen, CEO at Skovgaard Energy, hailed the new demonstration facility as a "milestone" for Denmark and the rest of the world.

"Until today, we have been able to supply plenty of green power to the power grid, but we have not been able to store it or convert it to the needs of industry," he explained. "We are now able to do just that, when we turn green electricity into green ammonia."

Kim Hedegaard, CEO Power-to-X at Topsoe, added: "We need to continue the development of green alternatives for energy-intensive industries and long-distance transportation with research, innovation and action. This project is a unique example of going from good intentions to actively supporting the energy transition."

