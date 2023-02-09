Circular turbines: Vestas recycling breakthrough to allow upcycling of landfill-bound turbine blades

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Circular turbines: Vestas recycling breakthrough to allow upcycling of landfill-bound turbine blades

Danish wind tech firm Vestas hails new era for the industry, as new method of recycling wind turbine blades promises to eliminate landfill disposal across the sector

Vestas has unveiled an alternative to scrapping decommissioned wind turbine blades, which harnesses a newly discovered chemical process to ensure old blades can be recycled.

The Danish turbine giant said the breakthrough could eliminate the need to redesign or dispose of epoxy resin-based blades at landfill sites at the end of their working life.  

The use of epoxy resin - a lightweight carbon fibre binder renowned for its strength and water resistance - has long been standard practice in the wind turbine industry, but the material has proven near-impossible to break down for recycling.

However, a new process developed by Vestas as part of the Circular Economy for Thermosets Epoxy Composites (CETEC) initiative alongside chemical manufacturer Olin, Aarhus University, The Danish Technological Institute, and Stena Recycling, has worked out how to use widely available chemicals to break down epoxy resin into virgin-grade materials.

Vestas said the new method would ultimately allow it to produce new wind energy infrastructure from recycled turbine blades.

Lisa Ekstrand, the firm's vice president and head of sustainability, said old epoxy-based turbines could now be viewed as a source of raw material. "Once this new technology is implemented at scale, legacy blade material currently sitting in landfill, as well as blade material in active windfarms, can be disassembled, and re-used," she said. "This signals a new era for the wind industry, and accelerates our journey towards achieving circularity."

Vestas, which has installed more than 160GW of wind turbines in 88 countries, said it will now focus on scaling up its disassembly process into a commercial solution.

According to estimates from trade body WindEurope around 25,000 tonnes of blades will reach the end of their operational life a year from 2025, presenting what Henrik Grand Petersen, managing director at Stena Recycling Denmark, described as a "major sustainability challenge" for the industry.

"We see this solution as a huge opportunity to take part in making a sustainable solution even more sustainable and circular and are ready to apply our chemical recycling expertise and knowledge to this process," he added.

The breakthrough also comes as clean tech industries face growing criticism from some quarters over the environmental impact of increased demand for raw materials. As such, the emergence of more circular material flows across the sector promises to further reduce the environmental impact of turbines and negate one of the attack lines deployed by the industry's critics.

