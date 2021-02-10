Vestas unveils plans for record-breaking, super-sized 15MW offshore wind turbine

Danish wind manufacturer says its new machine will set new industry benchmarks for rotor diameter, swept area, and power

Vestas has become the latest wind manufacturer to join the race to develop giant offshore wind turbines, after unveiling plans this morning for a new 15MW turbine model with a record-breaking rotor diameter.

The Danish wind turbine giant said the V236-15.0MW model would help slash costs for wind farm developers, elevate industry performance benchmarks, and make the firm "highly competitive in offshore tenders".

Vestas said the giant machine would have the world's largest rotor and deliver a swept area that exceeds 43,000 metres squared. Each turbine would be able to produce around 80 gigawatt hours of energy per year, it predicted, roughly enough to power 20,000 European households.

"With the V236-15.0 MW, we raise the bar in terms of technological innovation and industrialisation in the wind energy industry, in favour of building scale," said Vestas chief technology officer Anders Nielsen. "By leveraging Vestas' extensive proven technology, the new platform combines innovation with certainty to offer industry-leading performance while reaping the benefits of building on the supply chain of our entire product portfolio."

The firm said it expected to install the first V236-15.0MW prototype in 2022, with serial production scheduled for 2024.

The announcement intensifies the competition between Vestas and its manufacturing rivals , such as GE Renewable Energy and Siemens Gamesa, which have similarly announced plans to launch super-sized turbines over the coming years. Just last month, GE secured a contract to deliver a 14GW turbine to the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm, making the first time its next generation turbine will be installed at any project.

Advocates of larger turbines maintain they have a critical role to play in driving down the cost of offshore wind, as they reduce installation and maintenance costs and allow wind farms to more effectively capture wind energy.

Henrik Anderson, Vestas president and chief executive, said the firm's next generation turbine would help scale the renewable industry and thus ensure a more sustainable energy system. "Offshore wind will play an integral role in the growth of wind energy and the V236-15.0 MW will be a driver in this development by lowering levelised cost of energy thus making our customers more competitive in offshore tenders going forward," he said.

Vestas estimates the V236-15.0MW turbine will offer 65 per cent higher annual energy production than its previous V174-9.5MW model, allowing a 900MW wind park to boost production by five per cent with 34 fewer turbines. In addition, the turbine's "excellent" partial-load production would allow a more stable energy production, and a capacity factor over 60 per cent depending on site-specific conditions, it said.

The announcement come as Vestas published its annual financial results, revealing it had seen higher revenues but lower profits in 2020 as it battled supply-chain difficulties and other logistical challenges caused by the pandemic.

The firm, which last October fully acquired MHI Vestas - previously a 50:50 joint venture with Mitsubishi - saw its revenue rise to €14.8bn in 2020 up from from €12.1bn in 2019, according to the update.

However, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before special items fell to €1.39bn from €1.55bn a year earlier.

The announcement also comes at a time when interest in offshore wind technologies' cost reduction potential is particularly acute, following news this week that BP tabled a bid that was far higher than expected to secure sea bed leases for new offshore wind projects from the Crown Estate. The energy giant rejected suggestions it had overpaid for the leases, indicating its confidence that it can drive significant cost reductions for future offshore wind projects.