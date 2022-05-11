Powering Net Zero Pact: SSE, Siemens, GE Renewables join pledge for 'fair and just' net zero transition

A clutch of leading firms across the global power sector including SSE, Siemens Energy, and Vestas have joined together to promote a "fair and just" transition to net zero with a collective pledge to uphold a series of social, environmental and corporate commitments outlined today.

Launched today, the Powering Net Zero Pact has initially been formed by 11 companies which collectively operate in more than 100 countries worldwide, employing 240,000 people and boasting a combined turnover of £55bn.

Together they have pledged to achieve net zero before mid-century, work towards science-based climate targets aligned with 1.5C warming pathway, and to protect the natural environment.

Moreover, the co-founders of the initiative - which also include Siemens Gamesa, Hitachi Energy, and Balfour Beatty - have promised to guarantee fair work practices including living wages and freedom of association, combat human rights risks across their global operations, and to support local communities and supply chains around their renewable energy projects.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, chief executive of UK-based energy giant SSE, said the power sector had an obligation to ensure workers and local communities are treated fairly in the transition away from fossil fuels towards cleaner sources of power such as renewables over the coming years.

"The climate emergency and the need to secure more stable and affordable energy supplies have accelerated the transition to a low carbon future," he said. "But as we are all swept-up in the race to net zero we have a duty of care to ensure no one is left behind. And not just in our own operations."

Phillips-Davies warned against repeating mistakes of past industrial transformations, such as the closure of coal mines in the UK during the 1980s which devastated local communities, and argued collaboration would be key to achieving the best climate, environmental and social outcomes from the net zero transition.

"Today we are very proud to have brought together this coalition of the willing, as we look to translate our experiences and help and learn from others to develop firm action and tangible results," he said. "The Powering Net Zero Pact is a perfect example of private companies taking matters into their own hands - not just to reduce carbon, but to make sure people benefit from a fair and just transition too."

Between them, companies involved in the pact - which also include GE Renewable Energy, NKT, RJ McLeod, DEME Group and Subsea 7 - are involved in some of the largest low carbon infrastructure projects in the world, including the £3.6bn Dogger Bank offshore wind farm in the North Sea, the £3bn Seagreen windfarm off the coast of Scotland, and the £580bn Viking onshore wind farm in the Shetland Islands.

But as investors and policy increasingly shifts towards the green economy and renewable energy sources, workers and communities reliant on fossil fuel industries risk being left behind. Moreover, with supply chains shifting towards different minerals, resources and geographies as the transition takes hold, there are also risks of community and worker harm in these new frontiers unless robust commitments and standards are place worldwide.

Steve Scrimshaw, vice president of Siemens Energy UK and Ireland, said that tackling climate change was an "enormous and complex challenge" which required wider collaboration across the electricity sector's value chain, such as through the Powering Net Zero Pact launched today.

"This pact proudly unites key players from our industry and builds on the legacy from COP26 and our collective net-zero commitments," he said. "We all recognise that what's good for the planet is ultimately good for business. We are convinced that climate protection and economic growth can be two sides of the same coin."

Other areas of ambition outlines as part of the Pact include reducing waste and boosting circular economy efforts, creating a roadmap for net zero skills and fair work standards, and identifying shared responsible developer, constructor and operator principles.

The firms have also agreed to collaborate on quantifying Scope 3 emissions, and establishing frameworks for achieving ‘biodiversity net gain', and the Pact has been strategically aligned to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030, they said.

Lisa Ekstrand, VP of sustainability at Vestas, said the shift to net zero was a "collaborative journey".

"We look forward to working with like-minded companies to further accelerate progress towards a truly sustainable energy system that brings value to all stakeholders in harmony with the natural world," she said.