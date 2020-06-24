UN
UN Global Compact launches new initiative to spur decade of private sector progress towards the SDGs
SDG Ambition will be led by the UN Global Compact Local Networks, bringing together more than a 1,000 firms across 40 countries to drive progress towards the global goals
'Everybody wins in the long term': 130 banks worth $47tr to align with Paris Agreement
More than 130 major banks holding assets of $47tr pledge to align strategies with the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals
Economic growth tied to consumption is 'overwhelming' the planet, UN warns
Progress on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals is 'in danger' of going backwards, warns the UN
How finance is mainstreaming renewable energy
Sebastien Soleille, head of energy transition at BNP Paribas, explains how a raft of different financial measures and are helping to rapidly build out clean energy worldwide
UN: Rising 'heat stress' among workers to cost global economy $2.4tr a year
Heat stress linked to climate change is set to have a massive impact on global productivity and economic losses, UN warns
'For the future of sport': Nike joins UN sustainable fashion charter
Sports giant joins industry initiative backing net zero emissions by 2050
Bloomberg, AXA, HSBC, Macquarie CEOs launch climate finance drive
Climate Finance Leadership Initiative will seek to raise private capital towards tackling climate change ahead of critical UN summit in September
How SDG business strategies are already generating $233bn in revenue
Trucost analysis of 13 corporates suggests alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals is already generating returns and helping identify risks
Keeping within 1.5C: The key green business takeaways
All the key green business implications - risks, targets and opportunities - from the IPCC's seminal report on keeping temperature increases within 1.5C
UN recruits Mike Bloomberg to lead green finance push
Antonio Guterres appointed the billionaire businessman to spur private sector investment into clean energy and resilience to climate change
Macron: 'Reject trade deals with those who don't comply with Paris Agreement'
French President rejects isolationism and calls for global unity on tackling climate change in passionate speech to UN General Assembly
Good Life Goals: How can individuals engage with the UN Sustainable Development Goals?
A new set of 'Good Life Goals' aim to link the SDGs with tangible, individual actions to promote healthy and sustainable lifestyles worldwide
OECD: Governments need to 'get serious' about climate action
Rich countries must scale up efforts to cut carbon emissions, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development tells world leaders in New York
UN: Climate change key factor as 821 million people go hungry
Stark picture emerges of rising global hunger levels as UN report warns climate variability is adversely impacting rainfall and agricultural seasons
Global sustainability projects receive $100,000 each to advance SDGs
UN-backed P4G initiative to provide $100,000 funding to 11 projects in 2018 focusing on food and agriculture, water, energy, cities and the circular economy
UN: Soil health 'essential' to beating climate change and meeting SDGs
UN's agriculture chief warns of hunger danger and climate change struggles unless work is undertaken to boost soil health around the world
As the world bakes, more than a billion people lack access to cooling, UN warns
UN report points to huge health risks from heatwaves, but also highlights economic opportunities from developing green cooling systems
Poll: One in five green businesses eye 100 per cent low carbon products and services by 2028
YouGov poll of CEOs and execs from companies adopting science-based emissions targets highlights cost and reputational gains from setting ambitious climate goals
Reports: IPCC to warn planet on course to exceed 1.5C of warming by 2040
Leaked draft report provides stark warning the current trajectory of manmade climate change will see planet overshoot higher ambition Paris Agreement goal
New power capacity: World added more solar than fossil fuels in 2017
Solar installations totalled 98GW last year, outstripping additions of any other generating technology
Global UN treaty on curbing mercury pollution enters into force
The Minimata Convention, which has the backing of 128 countries, commits signatories to a ban on new mercury mines and phasing out use of the metal in products
Environmental Audit Committee: Government has 'no strategy or vision' to meet Sustainable Development Goals in UK
Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee issues withering analysis of UK progress towards UN's 2030 sustainability and climate targets
2016 Global renewables surge: At a glance
New UN-backed report details how renewables deployment hit record levels last year, even as investment fell by almost a quarter
UN experts denounce 'myth' pesticides are necessary to feed the world
Report warns of catastrophic consequences and blames manufacturers for 'systematic denial of harms' and 'aggressive, unethical marketing tactics'