UN climate chief: Decarbonisation is in every nation's economic self interest

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Simon Stiell at COP29 in Azerbaijan last year | Credit: UN Climate Change/Lucia Vasquez-Tumi
Image:

Simon Stiell at COP29 in Azerbaijan last year | Credit: UN Climate Change/Lucia Vasquez-Tumi

UNFCCC executive secretary Simon Stiell describes climate action as 'a money-making opportunity too big to ignore' in first major speech of a crucial year for climate diplomacy

Accelerating the green energy transition and ramping up efforts to decarbonise economies is in everyone's economic self-interest, UN climate chief Simon Stiell reiterated in a speech today, as he urged...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Warm homes and cheaper bills': DESNZ unveils minimum energy efficiency rules for landlords

Dog food made from lab grown chicken to go on sale in 'world first'

Most read
01

Reports: Bezos Earth Fund ends support for SBTi

05 February 2025 • 3 min read
02

'The Collective': Octopus Energy launches renewables investment platform

06 February 2025 • 2 min read
03

UK government relaunches Net Zero Council

06 February 2025 • 3 min read
04

Labour goes nuclear: Planning overhaul promises to fast track new nuclear projects

06 February 2025 • 5 min read
05

Plans for 'UK's largest' lithium extraction plant given green light

06 February 2025 • 2 min read

More on Climate change

UN climate chief: Decarbonisation is in every nation's economic self interest
Climate change

UN climate chief: Decarbonisation is in every nation's economic self interest

UNFCCC executive secretary Simon Stiell describes climate action as 'a money-making opportunity too big to ignore' in first major speech of a crucial year for climate diplomacy

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 February 2025 • 5 min read
Can world football tackle its growing emissions bootprint?
Climate change

Can world football tackle its growing emissions bootprint?

As the game is increasingly hit by extreme weather, new research warns its growing carbon footprint and sponsorship deals with the world's biggest emitters are only adding to the problem

Amber Rolt
clock 05 February 2025 • 8 min read
Paris Agreement: UK formally submits NDC climate targets for 2035
Climate change

Paris Agreement: UK formally submits NDC climate targets for 2035

Ed Miliband confirms submission of 'early and ambitious' target to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 81 per cent against 1990 levels

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 January 2025 • 5 min read