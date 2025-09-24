UN Secretary-General: 'Clean is competitive, and climate action is imperative'

Antonio Guterres hits back at President Trump's dismissal of climate science and clean tech, arguing 'science compels climate action' and 'clean energy is powering jobs, growth and sustainable development'
Less than 24 hours after President Trump used the floor of the UN General Assembly to dismiss climate change and clean energy as a "con", the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this afternoon mounted...
