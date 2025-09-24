UN Secretary-General: 'Clean is competitive, and climate action is imperative'

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Antonio Guterres hits back at President Trump's dismissal of climate science and clean tech, arguing 'science compels climate action' and 'clean energy is powering jobs, growth and sustainable development'

Less than 24 hours after President Trump used the floor of the UN General Assembly to dismiss climate change and clean energy as a "con", the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this afternoon mounted...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

The Lib Dems and Reform UK have plans for net zero - compare and contrast the response

Financial services boards boost sustainability expertise despite ESG backlash

More on Politics

The Lib Dems and Reform UK have plans for net zero - compare and contrast the response
Politics

The Lib Dems and Reform UK have plans for net zero - compare and contrast the response

Liberal Democrat complaints over media bias and the failure to take the threat posed by Reform's climate denialism seriously appear more justified than ever

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 September 2025 • 4 min read
Lib Dems back plans to slash energy bills and boost climate action
Politics

Lib Dems back plans to slash energy bills and boost climate action

Party members back wide-ranging policy paper that promises to 'reduce the price of electricity relative to gas', beef up climate adaptation measures, and introduce a new social tariff

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 September 2025 • 4 min read
'A world aligning with the Paris Agreement': UN touts 'new era of climate action'
Politics

'A world aligning with the Paris Agreement': UN touts 'new era of climate action'

UN climate chief Simon Stiell urges governments and businesses to accelerate global clean tech boom and better promote the benefits of decarbonisation

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 September 2025 • 5 min read