'Fossil fuels are running out of road': Study shows over 90 per cent of renewables projects now cheaper than fossil fuel alternatives

Major new IRENA report confirms cost-competitiveness of renewables, as UN Secretary-General steps up calls for clean energy investment
Ninety-one per cent of renewable power projects worldwide are now cheaper than fossil fuel alternatives, as technological innovation, increasingly competitive supply chains, and economies of scale continue...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis