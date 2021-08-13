ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine

Global Briefing: Italy experiences new European temperature record

Management

Global Briefing: Italy experiences new European temperature record

Italian temperature records, Brazilian coal plans, and Ukraine's climate strategy all feature in this week's Global Briefing

clock 13 August 2021 • 8 min read
Most read
01

Meet Nexii, the green construction company allied with Michael Keaton

06 August 2021 • 4 min read
02

Global Briefing: President Biden declares 'the future of the auto industry is electric'

06 August 2021 • 6 min read