'The climate crisis is the biggest security threat of them all': Anneliese Dodds quits government over aid budget cuts

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: UK Parliament
Image:

Credit: UK Parliament

Anneliese Dodds steps down as Minister for International Development and Women and Equalities over plan to raid UK aid budget to boost defence spending

Anneliese Dodds has today quit the Cabinet over plans to raid the international aid budget to boost defence spending, warning in her resignation letter the decision risks damaging the UK's interests and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'A vital step forwards': Resumed COP16 talks deliver landmark plan to raise $200bn a year for nature

Study: Up to $45bn of investment needed to meet growing SAF demand

More on Politics

How do we tackle the sewage scandal?
Politics

How do we tackle the sewage scandal?

The UK has an opportunity to build a sustainable, adaptive, resilient water system that works for everyone – but we need to think outside the box and beyond traditional methods, writes Lib Dem MP Wera Hobhouse

Wera Hobhouse MP
clock 28 February 2025 • 5 min read
'Scrap net zero?' OK, but then what?
Politics

'Scrap net zero?' OK, but then what?

Attacks on the net zero transition are ratcheting up, but what would happen if the critics of decarbonisation actually got what they wanted?

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 February 2025 • 9 min read
Reskilling UK oil and gas workers is vital for both our economy and the clean energy transition
Politics

Reskilling UK oil and gas workers is vital for both our economy and the clean energy transition

Reskilling UK fossil fuel workers is crucial to safeguarding the future of our economy, our energy sector and the communities that are key to it, writes Sam Payne from the Conservative Environment Network.

Sam Payne, Conservative Environment Network
clock 24 February 2025 • 3 min read