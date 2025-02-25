'Even more challenging': Campaigners warn shock cut to overseas aid budget puts climate finance pledges at risk

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
'Even more challenging': Campaigners warn shock cut to overseas aid budget puts climate finance pledges at risk

Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirms increase in defence spending will be delivered through cuts to development funding, just months after government backed international deal to increased climate finance for developing economies

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has today confirmed significant cuts to the UK's international aid budget to help fund an increase in defence spending, sparking fears the government will find it "even...

