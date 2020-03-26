uk power networks
Government promises to make grid more resilient following power cut probe
BEIS promises action to make grid more resilient will support decarbonisation
Night time solar? Lightsource BP hails trial showing solar can help balance the grid at night
Trial marks the first time a UK solar farm has provided a reactive power balancing service to the electricity grid at night, developer claims
Paid to Delay: UKPN launches project to encourage EV owners to charge off-peak
Innovative trial will see 1,000 EV owners offered financial incentives to charge during times of low electricity demand
UK Power Networks inks deals for 18MW of low carbon flexibility capacity
Moixa, Limejump, Powervault, and AMP Clean Energy secure contracts worth £450,000 to provide grid balancing services in London and South East England
Dreaming of a green Christmas? Renewables to help mix up 4.5 million Xmas puds
UK Power Networks estimates its renewable energy capacity for 'Stir-up Sunday' - the traditional preparation day for Christmas puddings
UKPN speeds towards electric van rollout
Electricity distributor is trialling eight electric Renault Kangoo vans
UK Power Networks tests online tool to boost renewables and cut CO2
Currently being piloted, Network Vision is aimed at saving generators £1m in maintenance costs while also cutting CO2
London's 'first virtual power plant' to use only rooftop solar and batteries
Bolstered by batteries, the Barnet system will be powered solely by solar panels on people's roofs
Electric vehicle-to-grid trials secure £11m government backing
UK Power Networks, Octopus Energy, BYD, SSE and University of Leeds will trial technology that stores energy in EVs and buses for use later by the grid
UK Power Networks looks to speed up small-scale battery storage deployment
London and South East energy distributor launches fast-track application process for small-scale electricity storage projects
UK Power Networks regroups for smart energy future
Body wants to switch from being a Distribution Network Operator to a Distribution System Operator so it can play a more active role in development of smart grid
National Grid launches project to boost power capacity and flexibility in South East
New service will see National Grid and UK Power Networks work together on service aimed at reducing costs for renewables and other generators connecting to the grid