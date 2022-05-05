Industry and councils urged to make EV chargers accessible for disabled drivers

clock • 2 min read
Credit: UKPN
Image:

Credit: UKPN

New survey reveals concerns over access to charge points is discouraging many disabled drivers from making the switch to zero emission vehicles

Campaigners have today warned that more must be done to support disabled drivers in making the switch to electric vehicle (EVs) over the next decade, after new research found many drivers who are registered as disabled fear they would struggle to access both home and public chargers.

A survey of 1,000 disabled customers carried out by network operator UK Power Networks (UKPN) alongside charity Motability found 71 per cent of respondents identified a lack of accessible charging infrastructure at home as the main barrier for them buying an EV.

Public charging also remains a common barrier for disabled drivers, with many chargers installed at parking bays which are too small for people with mobility issues to access, or which do not provide dropped curbs for wheelchair and mobility scooter users, UKPN said.

Catherine Marris, head of innovation at Motability, warned that without action, drivers with disabilities risked being left behind in the low carbon transport revolution.

"This research shows that most disabled people are already planning to switch over to EVs, but are being held back by concerns over whether they can readily charge their cars near their homes or near their destinations," she explained. "Disabled people are more reliant on cars for door-to-door journeys and have far fewer options for travel due to inaccessible transport, so it's essential that accessibility is designed into EV infrastructure right from the start."

UKPN is working in partnership with the charity Motability on a project - dubbed Enable - which aims to to create a coordinated approach with local authorities and other key players to deliver more accessible charge points.

It is estimated there will be 745,000 Blue Badge holders across London, the East and South East - the areas where UKPN delivers electricity - by 2030, and more than half will rely on on-street chargers if they buy an EV.

The project has engaged with 20 local authorities, OZEV, Transport for London, and chargepoint installers to better understand the current process of rolling out on-street charging for disabled customers. The findings from the project will now be used to inform local authorities' Local Area Energy Plans and ensure accessibility needs are considered when rolling-out public chargepoints.

"We want to ensure anyone who wants to, can make the switch to an electric vehicle and nobody is left behind in the transition to net zero," said Ian Cameron, head of customer service and innovation. "The first step is gaining a deeper understanding of our customers, which this study has given us. Using these insights we are advocating for accessible charging infrastructure, and are collaborating to put in place practical solutions that will make a material difference to people's lives."

Marris said Motability was also sponsoring the British Standards Institute (BSI) to produce the world's first Standard on accessible charging, adding that many organisations would now need to "work together to make accessibility a reality".

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Unilever to trial 'warmer' ice cream freezers in bid to slash CO2 and energy use

Study: Replacing fifth of beef in diets with fungi-based 'meat' could halve deforestation

Most read
01

Survey reveals 'huge gap' between business leaders and the public on sustainability

04 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

Future Homes Standard: Government backs plan to overhaul building Energy Performance Certificates

03 May 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Apollo 13 moment': Investors warn meat and dairy industry facing a 'near disaster'

04 May 2022 • 4 min read
04

Ørsted to trial growth of coral reef at base of offshore wind turbines

05 May 2022 • 3 min read
05

'We will not bend to the will of activists': As BP profits soar, government doubles down on oil and gas expansion plans

03 May 2022 • 11 min read

More on Automotive

Credit: ScottishPower
Policy

'Optimising net zero': Could green hydrogen unlock the next phase of UK decarbonisation?

New report from RenewableUK argues that fledgling green hydrogen industry could play critical role in accelerating net zero transition and boosting energy security

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 May 2022 • 7 min read
Electric vehicle sales continue to grow for the time being, but expectations have been downgraded for 2022
Automotive

UK car industry downgrades EV sales expectations in face of worsening economic headwinds

SMMT revises car market expectations for 2021, despite reporting growing demand for battery cars in latest April sales figures

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 May 2022 • 5 min read
Shell: Record profits spark fresh calls for windfall tax
Infrastructure

Shell: Record profits spark fresh calls for windfall tax

Oil and gas giant says stellar financial performance is 'crucial for Shell to play a leading role in the energy transition'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 May 2022 • 4 min read