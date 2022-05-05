Industry and councils urged to make EV chargers accessible for disabled drivers

Campaigners have today warned that more must be done to support disabled drivers in making the switch to electric vehicle (EVs) over the next decade, after new research found many drivers who are registered as disabled fear they would struggle to access both home and public chargers.

A survey of 1,000 disabled customers carried out by network operator UK Power Networks (UKPN) alongside charity Motability found 71 per cent of respondents identified a lack of accessible charging infrastructure at home as the main barrier for them buying an EV.

Public charging also remains a common barrier for disabled drivers, with many chargers installed at parking bays which are too small for people with mobility issues to access, or which do not provide dropped curbs for wheelchair and mobility scooter users, UKPN said.

Catherine Marris, head of innovation at Motability, warned that without action, drivers with disabilities risked being left behind in the low carbon transport revolution.

"This research shows that most disabled people are already planning to switch over to EVs, but are being held back by concerns over whether they can readily charge their cars near their homes or near their destinations," she explained. "Disabled people are more reliant on cars for door-to-door journeys and have far fewer options for travel due to inaccessible transport, so it's essential that accessibility is designed into EV infrastructure right from the start."

UKPN is working in partnership with the charity Motability on a project - dubbed Enable - which aims to to create a coordinated approach with local authorities and other key players to deliver more accessible charge points.

It is estimated there will be 745,000 Blue Badge holders across London, the East and South East - the areas where UKPN delivers electricity - by 2030, and more than half will rely on on-street chargers if they buy an EV.

The project has engaged with 20 local authorities, OZEV, Transport for London, and chargepoint installers to better understand the current process of rolling out on-street charging for disabled customers. The findings from the project will now be used to inform local authorities' Local Area Energy Plans and ensure accessibility needs are considered when rolling-out public chargepoints.

"We want to ensure anyone who wants to, can make the switch to an electric vehicle and nobody is left behind in the transition to net zero," said Ian Cameron, head of customer service and innovation. "The first step is gaining a deeper understanding of our customers, which this study has given us. Using these insights we are advocating for accessible charging infrastructure, and are collaborating to put in place practical solutions that will make a material difference to people's lives."

Marris said Motability was also sponsoring the British Standards Institute (BSI) to produce the world's first Standard on accessible charging, adding that many organisations would now need to "work together to make accessibility a reality".