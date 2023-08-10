'Power-ups': Octopus and UKPN to offer free electricity during spikes in renewables generation

Octopus Energy has teamed up with distribution network operator UK Power Networks (UKPN) to offer households free electricity when there is excess solar and wind generated power available on local grids.

Though the timing and location of the so-called 'power up' sessions will vary depending on generation, the scheme would see Octopus notify customers of times they can 'power-up' their homes, for free, up to a day in advance.

Typically lasting up to two hours two at times when wind and solar generation would otherwise have to be curtailed, 'Power Ups' will be initially available to selected Octopus customers with connected smart meters across the South and East of England. Sign up to the scheme opens from today.

In recent years, the UK's grid has become more dynamic, as grid operators have sought to match variable levels of renewable energy generation to constantly varying levels of supply. While back-up power plants have been able to maintain grid stability when renewables output falls, spikes in renewables generation have presented a different challenge whereby excess power is available. Consequently, grid operators have had to pay renewables generators to turn wind or solar farms off during periods when there is insufficient demand or grid capacity to make use of the power.

The National Grid Electricity System Operator has forecast that these "constraint costs" could rise to £2.5bn a year by the middle of the decade unless urgent moves are taken to upgrade grids, increase energy storage capacity, and enable more flexible grids that better match supply and demand.

As such, grid operators and energy retailers are looking into alternative means of balancing the grid to avoid turning off renewable generation, for example via increased storage capacity or so-called demand-side response services.

Alex Schoch, head of flexibility at Octopus Energy, claimed that thanks to the firm's technology rewarding "demand turn up", it reduced the need to switch off bountiful supplies of solar and wind power when consumers can use it up for free instead.

"It's good for the grid and good for the planet - a win for everybody," he said. "'Power-ups' is yet another arrow in the quiver of 'demand flexibility' and it's great to work with an innovator like UKPN."

Sotiris Georgiopoulos, director of distribution system operator at UKPN, added that incentivising more flexible demand means more renewable energy can be connected at lower costs to customers.

Last winter, for example, Octopus spearheaded a 'demand response' project run by National Grid's Demand Flexibility Service, through which 700,000 Octopus Energy customers signed up to use less power at times of stress on the grid, diverting £5.4m to UK householders rather than gas power plants.

The announcement comes just a week after Electricity Networks Commissioner Nick Winser published an "authoritative prescription" on how to speed up clean energy grid connections and deliver a 21st century transmission network.

It claimed sweeping reforms could halve the time it takes to build new electricity transmission networks, slash the queues faced by renewables developers waiting for grid connections, and help deliver on the UK's net zero goals.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.