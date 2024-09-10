Grid operators secure green R&D funding boost

Heatropolis based at King’s Cross was one of three UK Power Networks innovation trials to win new funding / Credit: UK Power Networks

UK Power Networks and Northern Powergrid have confirmed they are set to move forward with new projects designed to cut emissions and enhance climate resilience, after securing fresh funding from Ofgem.

UK Power Networks announced today that three projects have been selected to start large-scale trials following Ofgem's awarding of nearly £25m through its Strategic Innovation Fund.

The SHIELD is to explore how new technologies can work together to support low-income households in the net zero transition, combining solar panel, battery storage, and waste heat technologies to help curb emissions and energy bills.

Meanwhile, the CReDo+ project aims to establish a ‘digital twin' to better help grid operators and energy asset owners bolster climate resilience across the energy network and identify areas of risk between assets in extreme weather events.

And finally, the Heatropolis trial in London's Kings Cross aims to explore how whole system planning for electricity and heat networks can help to reduce emissions and cut bills.

Luca Grella, head of innovation at UK Power Networks, said: "We've been a big supporter of the Strategic Innovation Fund over the past 12 months, and now is where the fun really begins.

"It's incredibly exciting, not only to be dramatically scaling up the scope of these projects, but to be working alongside some of the brightest minds in our sector to bring them to life. We work with dozens upon dozens of partners every year to help shape the future of our industry, and we look forward to strengthening those relationships further."

The news came as Northern Powergrid announced it has also received funding through Ofgem's Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) to develop coordinated and cost-effective solutions that can protect customers' power supplies from climate-related risks such as storms and other extreme weather conditions.

The MultiResilience project will see Norther Powergrid work with Smarter Grid Solutions, TNEI, and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) to improve climate resilience across the network.

Dr. Bart de Leeuw, head of innovation at Northern Powergrid, said: "The MultiResilience project presents us with a unique opportunity to play a role in safeguarding the future of electricity distribution across the UK. The SIF award will enable us to develop solutions that protect our customers' power supplies and minimise disruption, as climate change continues to create new challenges. Working closely with our partners, well be focusing on finding coordinated and cost-effective ways to improve the grid resilience, so that customers continue to receive a safe and reliable electricity supply, whatever the conditions."

