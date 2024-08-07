Heat Scheme: Schroders, Havas, and NHS join heat pump workplace benefit scheme

Asset management giant Schroders, advertising and PR firm Havas, clearing bank Clear Bank, and the provider of flexible workforce solutions to thousands of NHS workers have become the latest employers to offer access to a "UK first" workplace benefit scheme designed to help staff cut their household heating bills.

Launched last month, Heat Scheme offers eligible employees a home improvements consultancy service and access to clean technology such as heat pumps to help them improve energy efficiency, optimise consumption, and reduce their household's carbon footprint. It also offers interest-free loans of between £2,000 and £5,000 to help make the switch to clean technologies more affordable for staff.

The service is available to participating organisations as an employee benefit scheme which gives staff access to one-to-one home energy consultations and a suite of digital tools via an online portal.

Schroders, Havas, Clear Bank, and NHS Professionals join the likes of UK Power Networks, Principality Building Society, asset manager QEQ, and marketing agency Oliver as early adopters of the new service.

Heat Scheme Ltd said it is aiming to help households save up to 50 per cent on their energy bills through the service.

The latest partners significantly extend the company's reach, with NHS Professionals alone working with more than 50 NHS Trusts and over 180,000 registered healthcare professionals.

"One of the reasons large famous employers - such as Schroders, Havas, Clear Bank and NHS Professionals - have chosen to adopt Heat Scheme is the positive impact we can have on staff wellbeing at home," said Patrick Dougherty, director and founder of Heat Scheme. "The advantages of working with employers are clear: they provide a platform to drive staff awareness and offer financing to help them cover the upfront cost of switching to clean energy."

According to figures from the Energy Saving Trust around 22 per cent of the UK's total carbon emissions come from homes - more than from all the cars on our roads. As such, Dougherty hopes that in addition to helping employees reduce their energy bills the scheme can ultimately help households reduce their carbon footprint.

"Unwittingly, staff are perpetuating future carbon emissions from their home every single week," he said. "This is because currently each year around five to 10 per cent of staff are replacing their gas boiler with another one, for the simple reason that the existing one has broken down.

"Each new gas boiler has a probable shelf level of 15 years and on the basis that a boiler for an averagely sized home emits around 2.3 tonnes of emissions each year, this means that 3,450 tonnes of carbon dioxide are locked in for each 1,000 staff each year by the simple action of replacing one gas boiler with a new one."

Heat Scheme's update comes just days after Ofgem revealed that almost 24,000 grants have been distributed under the government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) over the past two years, with a total of £138.9m paid out to support installation of low carbon heating systems in the UK.

The energy watchdog - which also administers the BUS - published an Annual Report confirming 23,875 vouchers were redeemed between the launch of the BUS in May 2022 and March 2024.

Of these, almost three quarters helped applicants swap fossil fuel-based systems for low-carbon alternatives of which more than 96 per cent were air source heat pumps, with the remaining installations a mix of ground source heat pumps and biomass boilers.

In related news, e-bike sharing service Lime announced this month it has joined the cycle to work salary sacrifice scheme, allowing employees to access a discount on their Lime subscriptions through the employee benefit scheme.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.