UBS announces coal financing ban and boosts green investments
Banking giant on track to double penetration of sustainable investments by 2020
UBS: Climate change 'one of the most pressing concerns' investors face
But asset management giant argues that through deeper dialogue investors can play key role in driving long-term change at companies
UBS Global Wealth Management debuts private client sustainable investment portfolio
'We wholeheartedly subscribe to the idea that we are on the edge of a forthcoming sustainable investing revolution.'
Green bonds: Can record issuances have a 'halo effect' on financial markets?
Projections expect global green bond issuances to reach an unprecedented $200bn-250bn this year, and new analysis suggests their impact could influence wider investment decisions
Pension scheme NEST withdraws investment from low carbon laggards
National workplace pension scheme reveals it pumped £27m in to green economy in 2017, as it calls for firms to embrace higher environmental governance standards
'This is no longer niche': UBS hails rapid rise of green impact investing
Having again topped the latest Dow Jones Sustainability Index, the Swiss financial giant is seeing huge growth in its environmental investment business
UBS: Diesel cars set for market slump, as EVs tipped for top spot
Swiss bank predicts diesel cars will 'almost disappear' from the market by 2025 as electric cars come to the fore