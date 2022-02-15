Carbonplace: UBS, Standard Chartered, and BNP Paribas join CO2 offset trading platform

Investing in nature restoration projects such as mangrove planting can help drive down emissions and prevent coastal erosion | Credit: iStock

UBS, Standard Chartered, and BNP Paribas have today joined a growing group of multinational banks that is working a new CO2 offset trading platform that aims to boost transparency in the burgeoning global voluntary carbon market.

Dubbed Carbonplace, the new technology platform is being developed by seven leading financial instructions, with the three aforementioned banks joining founding members of the project NatWest Group, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco, and National Australia Bank. The group is eyeing an expected launch date for the new platform before the end of 2022

The platform aims to provide the IT infrastructure to facilitate reliable, secure, and scalable trading of high-integrity carbon credits, which can support the delivery of credible corporate net zero emissions targets.

Banks leading the initiative claim the platform will help to boost transparency by providing a book of record for the ownership of carbon credits, allowing owners of such credits to clearly demonstrate possession to the market, thereby reducing the risks of double counting and simplifying reporting. It also aims to provide full traceability and linkage back to the source of a carbon credit, they said.

Formerly known as Project Carbon, the platform is being developed to provide settlements infrastructure and systems for marketplaces and exchanges in the voluntary carbon market. The group insists it will only process carbon credits verified according to internationally-agreed standards.

And today, alongside the addition of three new members, the initiative said it was rebranding as Carbonplace.

Kevin Arnold, global markets co-head distribution at UBS, said the "innovative platform will help to create a streamlined and transparent voluntary carbon market for our clients and the industry, which will be critical to helping us all fulfil our sustainability strategies".

The group is seeking more financial institutions to sign up in the coming months, with an expectation of the new platform becoming fully operational by the end of 2022.

The move comes amid increasing scrutiny of the global market for carbon credits, with past offset projects having frequently courted controversy for allegedly failing to deliver on their stated claims of supporting climate action, biodiversity, and local communities.

The widespread use of carbon offsets has also led to accusations of corporate 'greenwashing' with leading businesses accused of investing in such schemes while simultaneously failing to curb pollution from their own operations.

However, with trillions of dollars required to decarbonise the global economy and scale up climate resilience, carbon markets are regarded by many as key mechanism for unlocking investment in clean technologies and natural carbon sinks, while simultaneously supporting firms in offsetting their emissions in the short term as they work to decarbonise their operations over the medium to long term.

As such, several organisations are now working to develop clearer standards to ensure carbon offset projects achieve their stated emissions reduction and environmental goals, while also benefitting local communities. These include the Mark Carney-led Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM), of which Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters is a leading member.

Chris Leeds, head of carbon markets development at Standard Chartered, and a board member of the TSVCM's recently-launched Integrity Council said Carbonplace would help ensure carbon credits traded on the platform "are of the highest quality".

"Carbonplace will reduce barriers to entry in the voluntary carbon market, and give project developers in the global south direct access to large numbers of customers looking to fund carbon reduction and removal projects," he said.

