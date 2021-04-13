Falling out of fashion: How growing environmental concerns could jeapordise the future of the fast fashion sector
New UBS analysis warns consumption of fast fashion items is likely to decline by up to 30 per cent over the coming decade as consumers increasingly embrace more sustainable fashion choices
The fashion industry could soon be given a stark lesson in how rapidly trends can develop as growing consumer awareness of the sector's heavy toll on the atmosphere, on oceans, and on nature begins to...
More news
Inside the net zero target bonanza: Why the 'decade of transition' will require stronger climate targets
Latest update from investor-backed Transition Pathways Initiative reveals number of 'credible' net zero targets have doubled over the past year, but warns the majority of high-carbon companies are yet to establish climate plans in line with global climate...
Top US business leaders urge Biden to deliver 'bold' 2030 emissions goal
Over 300 of America's largest firms back open letter to President Biden calling on him to set a 2030 target to cut emissions by at least 50 per cent against 2005 levels
'Zap Flash': Good Energy to offer electric vehicle drivers free power
Good Energy becomes latest energy supplier to introduce innovative time of use tariff that promises to slash EV recharging costs
Electricity North West debuts £2bn green upgrade plan
Power network operator seeks public feedback on ambitious five year green grid investment programme