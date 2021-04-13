Falling out of fashion: How growing environmental concerns could jeapordise the future of the fast fashion sector

More than half of fashion is incinerated or landilled within a year | Credit: iStock, Ziga Plahutar
More than half of fashion is incinerated or landilled within a year | Credit: iStock, Ziga Plahutar
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

New UBS analysis warns consumption of fast fashion items is likely to decline by up to 30 per cent over the coming decade as consumers increasingly embrace more sustainable fashion choices

The fashion industry could soon be given a stark lesson in how rapidly trends can develop as growing consumer awareness of the sector's heavy toll on the atmosphere, on oceans, and on nature begins to...

To continue reading...

More on Waste

More news