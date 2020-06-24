Uber
Five predictions for transportation tech in 2019
Uber's future? A breakthrough year for electric trucks? Here's what we're watching
Behind Uber's electric designs on London
The ridehailing giant has met regulatory barriers in some cities. Can converting its cars to EVs push past them?
Lib Dems demand urgent Ministerial meeting over taxi emissions
EXCLUSIVE: Former leader Tim Farron and transport spokesperson Baroness Randerson highlight fears government is not collecting data on zero emission taxi numbers
Uber to introduce clean air fee to all London rides
Ride-hailing app to charge extra 15p per mile to help drivers pay for electric cars
Uber promises to clear congestion with $10m green transport pledge
Taxi app seeks to allay concerns its vehicles are clogging urban streets by promising $10m to campaign for sustainable urban planning
Carbon neutral cabs: Lyft promises to offset user rides
Uber rival Lyft announces plan to offset carbon impact of every journey booked on its platform
Uber swoops in for US electric bike hire service Jump
Tech giant moves into increasingly competitive bike sharing market after testing Jump Bikes' hiring services in San Francisco
Uber announces £150m fund to help drivers switch to cleaner cars
All standard uberX journeys will be in EVs or hybrid vehicles by 2020, as firm announces air quality push to phase out diesel engines
Greening the fleet: Uber investigates potential for EV-only taxi service
Charging infrastructure is the major barrier to rolling out all-electric taxis in London, according to findings from six-month Uber study