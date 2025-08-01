Octopus Energy to give 1,000 Uber drivers free home EV chargers

Stuart Stone
UK's largest energy supplier backs Uber’s electrification drive to the tune of almost £1m

Octopus Energy has launched a new offer today to Uber drivers in the UK, pledging to provide the 1,000 who switch to its Intelligent Octopus Go EV tariff with a free home electric vehicle (EV) charger...

Stuart Stone
