'A new era': Uber and BYD ink 100,000 EV mega-deal

Uber's plans to decarbonise its global fleet received a major boost today, as the company announced it had entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD.

The deal - financial details for which were not disclosed - will see 100,000 new BYD EVs rolled out across Uber's ride hailing platform. The new EVs will initially be deployed in Europe and Latin America, before then being offered across the Middle East, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The companies said they were aiming to bring down the total cost of EV ownership for Uber drivers through the deal, while also accelerating the uptake of EVs on the Uber platform globally.

"As the largest global agreement of its kind, we're thrilled about the benefits this partnership will deliver for drivers, riders, and cities," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. "When an Uber driver makes the switch to an EV, they can deliver up to four times the emissions benefits compared to a regular motorist, simply because they are on the road more. Many riders also tell us their first experience with an EV is on an Uber trip, and we're excited to help demonstrate the benefits of EVs to more people around the world."

The partnership will see the two companies work together on providing discounts on charging, vehicle maintenance services, insurance, and financing and lease offers for Uber drivers.

They have also committed to collaborating on future BYD autonomous-capable vehicles that could be deployed on the Uber platform.

"Uber and BYD share a commitment to innovate towards a cleaner, greener world, and I am excited to work together towards that future," said Chuanfu Wang, chairman and president of BYD.

The deal represents a major coup for BYD, which recently overtook Tesla as the world's largest EV manufacture and is looking to ramp up its presence in markets outside its native China.

It also comes in the midst of a brewing trade war between the US, China, and EU, which saw US President Joe Biden increase tariffs on imported Chinese EVs earlier this year. The EU announced last month it too would increase tariffs on Chinese EVs in response to concerns manufacturers are benefiting from unfair levels of support from the Chinese government.

However, it remains to be seen if the tariffs will impact surging demand for Chinese models, which have consistently been able to undercut European and US manufacturers on price.

Stella Li, executive vice president of BYD and CEO of BYD Americas, said the deal with Uber was further evidence of the growing popularity of EVs in markets all around the world.

"We are elated to join forces with a global leader like Uber to not only accelerate the transition to electric vehicles but also to make green transportation accessible and affordable for everyone," she said. "This collaboration marks a new era in the electrification of urban mobility, and we look forward to seeing our cutting-edge EVs become a common sight on the streets of cities worldwide."

