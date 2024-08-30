Uber teams up with Wayve for self-driving cars push

Ride-sharing giant announces undisclosed investment in UK start-up that is developing AI systems for self-driving cars

Uber has announced a strategic investment in UK-based autonomous driving technology start-up Wayve, which could pave the way for self-driving vehicles to be deployed on the ride-hailing giant's platform.

Under the terms of the deal announced earlier this week, the two companies aim to work with automakers to integrate Wayve's AI system into consumer vehicles that could one day be made available to customers hailing rides on Uber.

The Cambridge-based start-up said its driving AI had a "unique focus" on "mapless end-to end AI technology", which could allow automated vehicles to operate without geofenced limits.

"I'm excited to be teaming up with Uber, the largest mobility network in the world, to massively ramp up our AI's fleet learning, ensuring our AV technology is safe and ready for global deployment across Uber's network," said Alex Kendall, co-founder and CEO of Wayve. "Together, we're excited to work with automotive OEMs to bring autonomous driving technologies to consumers sooner."

Kendall added that Wayve's "general purpose driving AI" could power "all levels of driving automation in any type of vehicle".

The partners said they envisioned Wayve-powered self-driving vehicles being made available on the Uber network in "multiple markets" around the world.

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, said the two firms shared a vision of "reimagining mobility for the better".

"Wayve's advanced Embodied AI approach holds a ton of promise as we work towards a world where modern vehicles are shared, electric and autonomous," he said. "We're thrilled to bring Wayve on as a partner to work alongside automakers as we continue to build out Uber as the best network for self-driving vehicles."

The investment of an undisclosed sum in Wayve by Uber comes just a few months after Wayve raised more than $1bn in Series C funding from a series of high-profile backers including SoftBank Group, Nvidia and Microsoft, in the largest ever fundraise secured by a UK AI company. It also follows recent news Uber has placed an order for 100,000 electric vehicles from China-based auto giant BYD, as it looks to accelerate its transition towards zero emission vehicles across its global fleet. 

Advocates of self-driving technologies maintain they can help to slash emissions and fuel costs, while also serving to boost productivity, reduce congestion, and improve driving safety. 

However, critics have questioned the ability of the sector to overcome concerns over safety and raised concerns over the potential impact of self-driving systems on employment. 

