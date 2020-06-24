Treasury
Fears rise among green businesses as Sajid Javid signals Brexit split from EU rules
Business and environmental groups again warn that move away from EU standards could harm UK environment and green industry progress
Government to review Air Passenger Duty as part of Flybe rescue plan
Treasury promises review of Air Passenger Duty will keep in mind the UK's net zero emission climate change commitments
Flybe rescue? Climate fears mount over mooted cut in air passenger duty
Green groups warn any move to reduce the cost of air passenger duty would be 'unacceptable and completely reckless'
Government to inject £71m into green redevelopment of former Redcar steelworks
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom promises to do 'everything possible to tackle global climate change' as she hails opportunities of green aviation and industry
'Faster, and further': CBI calls for 'decade of climate action'
As government formally launches review of the cost of meeting UK's net zero target, employers' body steps up call for bolder decarbonisation strategy
Climate change watchdog to publish fresh net zero advice ahead of COP26
Advice for the sixth carbon budget - which will be the first to follow net zero pathway - scheduled for September 2020
Buses and broadband: Chancellor's green infrastructure push set to be overshadowed by road-building blitz
Sajid Javid is set to build on flurry of net zero announcements, but critics argue government's new policies do not go far enough
Government spending plans: The key green takeaways
Chancellor Sajid Javid announces extra funding for Defra and £30m net zero money for BEIS, among a number of green spending plans
Spending Round: Green economy reacts
All the reaction from across the green economy on the government's public spending plans
'We have scraped and scoured our environment to the bone'
Exchequer Secretary Simon Clarke's speech on the new 'Economics of Biodiversity' report - in full
Treasury kicks off review into 'economics of biodiversity'
Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clark eyes plans to build a 'sustainable economy in harmony with nature'
'Pretty furious': Green business leaders frustrated at Spending Review delay
Hopes for a net zero-focused Spending Review that boosts the green economy are receding, as business groups warn 'every day that goes by without clarity means more misguided investments and unseized opportunities'
Green Tories Zac Goldsmith and Simon Clarke join ministerial line-up
Clarke will serve as Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury and Goldsmith will work across Defra and DFID as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State
Cabinet Reshuffle: Green Ministerial teams take shape
George Eustice returns to Defra alongside Therese Coffey, as allies of Boris Johnson are rewarded with key posts at Transport and Housing
Climate risks and fiscal blind spots
The focus may have been on its Brexit projections, but as Madeleine Cuff argues the OBR's highlighting of climate risks demands attention from businesses and policymakers
Reports: Treasury and BEIS at loggerheads over low carbon energy reforms
Speculation mounting over plans to boost nuclear and CCS, as reports suggest Treasury is concerned about cost implications
Government unveils flurry of energy efficiency promises
Green Finance Strategy contains host of pledges to spur more progress on energy efficiency, but campaigners warn it does not go far enough
Green Finance Strategy: Industry Reaction
BusinessGreen rounds up all the key responses to the Treasury's Green Finance Strategy
Radically unradical?
John McDonnell's green finance proposals are closer to mainstream thinking than many of his critics would have you think
Net Zero Next: What happens now the UK has pledged to go net zero?
From re-writing carbon budgets to Treasury reviews into decarbonisation costs, BusinessGreen walks you through the next steps for the UK's historic net zero strategy
Reports: Theresa May preps net zero target, despite Treasury cost concerns
FT reports net zero legislation could be tabled next week, as Chancellor privately warns of costs 'well in excess of a trillion pounds'
Government to meet with businesses to discuss Green Brexit plans, as Labour steps up call for 'climate emergency'
Commons motion calls for net zero before 2050 goal, new targets for clean tech deployment, and circular economy plan
Extinction Rebellion 'pauses' as talk turns to future protests and ministerial meetings
Reports suggests representatives of XR could meet with senior ministers in the coming weeks
The Treasury is burning
Greta Thunberg is speaking truth to power, the CCC is about to report on net zero emissions, but, asks E3G's Ed Matthew, is the Treasury listening?