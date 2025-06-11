Spending Review: Chancellor promises to deliver Warm Homes Plan 'in full'

Rachel Reeves confirms funding for nuclear projects, carbon capture hubs, clean tech R&D, skills programmes, and public transport upgrades in major boost for green economy
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has today promised the government's Spending Review will deliver "in full" Labour's manifesto pledge to double funding for energy efficiency programmes to £13.2bn over the course...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis