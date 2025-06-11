Spending Review: Chancellor promises to deliver Warm Homes Plan 'in full'

8 min read
Credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street
Image:

Credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Rachel Reeves confirms funding for nuclear projects, carbon capture hubs, clean tech R&D, skills programmes, and public transport upgrades in major boost for green economy

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has today promised the government's Spending Review will deliver "in full" Labour's manifesto pledge to double funding for energy efficiency programmes to £13.2bn over the course...

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
