Government promises 10 Year Infrastructure Strategy to 'kickstart economic growth'

The UK's nature-friendly farming schemes are strategic investments which protect rural jobs, reduce public spending on flood recovery, and help avoid the spiralling costs of climate damage and adaptation, writes Leo Mercer from LSE's Grantham Research...

Leo Mercer, LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment 18 June 2025 • 4 min read 18 June 2025 • 4 min read