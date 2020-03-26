Switzerland
Switzerland targets net zero emissions by 2050
Swiss government says net zero goal will put country in line with the most ambitious national targets under the Paris Agreement
Offset reset? Climeworks secures 'historic' first contracts for CO2-sucking system
Swiss firm claims 'historic' deals mark the first time a company has been commissioned to permanently remove CO2 from the atmosphere
EU and Switzerland make breakthrough on emissions trading linkup
EU set to link emissions trading system with Switzerland's programme in landmark deal that could provide answers for UK policy post-Brexit
Global insurer Zurich sets new green goals after outstripping 2020 emissions targets
Swiss insurance giant - which claims to have been 'carbon neutral' since 2014 - sets new CO2 reduction and energy consumption goals for 2025
World's first commercial plant sucking CO2 from air launches in Switzerland
Breakthrough plant will capture 900 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year
Swiss voters back nuclear phase out and renewables surge
Weekend referendum sees Swiss voters back plan to phase out nuclear energy and boost wind and solar generation