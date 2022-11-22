Nespresso serves up compostable paper coffee pods

Coffee giant Nespresso has announced that it has developed new paper-based home compostable coffee capsules for its popular Nespresso coffee machines in a move that could help slash the company's waste footprint.

The new compostable capsules will be compatible with all Nespresso Original machines and will be piloted in France and Switzerland from Spring next year as an alternative to its aluminium pods.

Nespresso said the new capsules, which took three years of research and development to create, were created alongside sustainable packaging firm Huhtamaki.

The company said it found that demand for compostable packaging was increasing with research indicating that an estimated 45 per cent of French people home composting at least one kind of biowaste at home.

Nespresso has long maintained that its aluminium coffee pods are "infinitely recyclable" and as a result have a minimal environmental footprint. Its pods are now made using 80 per cent recycled aluminium and 100,000 aluminium capsule recycling points are available in 70 countries.

However, critics have argued that coffee pods are inherently wasteful and are often not recycled by customers leading to a sizeable waste footprint. As such, growing numbers of coffee pod providers have sought to develop biodegradable alternatives that can be disposed of with food waste.

Nespresso said its new pods would allow customers to choose which approach to recycling to take.

"Our 40 years of experience in coffee systems allowed us, together with the Nestlé Institute of Packaging Sciences, to develop a home compostable paper-based capsule, retro-compatible with the Nespresso Original machines, that meets and exceeds the high expectations consumers have of Nespresso in terms of protecting the coffee's aromas and taste," said Julia Lauricella, head of Nestlé system technology centre.

"We combined a high-precision paper pulp forming process with a biodegradable layer for protection against oxidation to preserve our coffee in transport, storage and during the high-pressure extraction in our machines."

According to Nespresso the new pods have been certified for composting, both at home and through industrial food waste processing by international certification body TÜV Austria.

Nespresso added that it remains committed to raising awareness among its customers on how they can compost their capsules - both the new paper versions as well as the traditional aluminium pods.

Following the initial pilot of the new range in France and Switzerland next year, a further roll out into other European countries expected within a year.