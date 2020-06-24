Sweden
Swedish airport operator awarded $103m green bond to create 'climate smart' airports
Swedavia, which owns and operates 10 airports across Sweden, will use cash injection to make its airports 'carbon neutral' by next year
Global briefing: Could China's emissions peak by 2022?
China 2022 CO2 peak, Germany coal phase-out plans, and US Democrats debate climate action - a need-to-know round-up of this week's global green business news
All aboard: Sweden's largest hybrid-electric ferry to set sail this summer
New ferry will mainly operate in fully-electric mode, carrying cars, trucks and passengers along a 1.8 kilometre route in southern Sweden
Global Briefing: Kale United takes stake in vegan pea pioneer
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business headlines from around the world
Spandau Battery: Vattenfall to test using salt to store clean power
Swedish energy giant teams up with SaltX for 10MWh 'salt battery' pilot as part of its plans to renovate Berlin thermal coal facility
Global briefing: New York Yankees come out to bat for climate change
All the need-to-know green business news from around the world this week
Vattenfall, SSAB and LKAB forge ahead with plan for green steel
Swedish energy, mining and steel giants have formed a consortium to develop fossil-free process for steelmaking, with construction to start soon on two pilot plants
Swedish shipping industry prepares to go fossil-free by 2045
Shipowners' Association is calling for government incentives to help in the transition to climate-friendly vessels, to meet national climate goals
Stockholm's first electric-hybrid ferry hits the water
Passenger ferry operated by Stockholm shipping company Waxholmsbolaget will serve the city's archipelago
Global briefing...Heatwave melts Swedish mountain
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Swedish energy firms launch Power2U green buildings technology service
Backed by InnoEnergy and SEK60m ($6.65m) investment, the venture is aimed at boosting use of battery storage, solar PV, and EV charging across the building sector
Report: Nordics and Baltics have 'clear opportunity' for green bonds growth
Climate Bonds Initiative study puts spotlight on growing issuances of green bonds from sub-national public sector across Nordic and Baltic region
Sweden hails new Climate Act as 'most ambitious in the world'
Climate Act entered into force this week, setting out a framework for Sweden to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045
GE and Green Investment Group team up for 650MW Swedish onshore wind project
Two companies raise €800m financing to acquire 'massive' wind project from Swedish renewable energy developer Svevind
Sweden sets out £485m green investment in 2018 budget
Swedish government presents the "greatest commitment to climate and the environment ever" in 2018 budget bill
Reports: Google gears up to receive first wind power from Norway
Alphabet Inc. already has deal to buy 100 per cent of power from 160MW Tellenes wind farm, which will become biggest in Europe once completed
Sweden passes net zero emission climate law
Sweden becomes the first country to significantly strengthen its climate targets following 2015's Paris Agreement
Sweden takes major step towards setting 2045 carbon neutral goal
Government proposal has support of most parties in parliament and would see climate target become law by 2018