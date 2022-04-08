Global Briefing: Sweden to set world's first consumption-based climate goal

Cecilia Keating
clock • 8 min read
Stockholm, Sweden | Credit: iStock
Image:

Stockholm, Sweden | Credit: iStock

Germany's clean energy blitz, Abu Dhabi's plastic bag ban, EU proposals for a coal embargo on Russia, and all the big green business news from around the world this week

'Historical': Sweden to set target for consumption emissions Sweden is on track to become the first country to start counting consumption-based emissions in its climate targets, after its lawmakers...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

BEIS boosts relief for heavy industries facing soaring electricity costs

Energy Security Strategy: Where did it all go wrong?

Most read
01

Energy Security Strategy: Government promises 'major acceleration of homegrown power'

06 April 2022 • 11 min read
02

'It is now or never': IPCC concludes world has the tools and financial clout to halve emissions by 2030

04 April 2022 • 9 min read
03

The Energy Security Strategy: What we know so far

04 April 2022 • 11 min read
04

A missed opportunity so big you can see it from the Kremlin

07 April 2022 • 10 min read
05

Climeworks captures $650m investment boost as interest in direct air technology builds

05 April 2022 • 2 min read

More on Policy

Chief Scientist Andy Bayramian makes modifications to the laser system on Seurat's 3D metal printer / Credit: Seurat Technologies
Technology

Porsche-backed startup pictures breakthrough for 3D printing using metal

Seurat Technologies reveals growing customer interest in cutting-edge 3D printing systems

Heather Clancy, GreenBiz.com
clock 08 April 2022 • 4 min read
Redcar steelworks | Credit: iStock
Policy

BEIS boosts relief for heavy industries facing soaring electricity costs

Government provides more detail on proposals unveiled in yesterday's Energy Security Strategy on how it will support businesses facing record electricity bills

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 08 April 2022 • 2 min read
Sizewell A and Sizewell B, two nuclear power stations located on the North Sea coast | Credit: iStock
Policy

Energy Security Strategy: Where did it all go wrong?

Campaigners have slammed the UK's long-awaited energy independence plan, warning Ministers have missed a major opportunity to boost energy security and climate action - but was it really that bad?

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 April 2022 • 13 min read