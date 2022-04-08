Global Briefing: Sweden to set world's first consumption-based climate goal

Germany's clean energy blitz, Abu Dhabi's plastic bag ban, EU proposals for a coal embargo on Russia, and all the big green business news from around the world this week
'Historical': Sweden to set target for consumption emissions Sweden is on track to become the first country to start counting consumption-based emissions in its climate targets, after its lawmakers...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial