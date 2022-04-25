EV charging giant Mer plots UK expansion following Elmtronics takeover

clock • 2 min read
Mer install at Hoults Yard, creative business village in Newcastle. Credit: Mer
Image:

Mer install at Hoults Yard, creative business village in Newcastle. Credit: Mer

Company says commercial customers such as Asda, Octopus Energy and BMW are set to benefit from larger charging network and improved back office systems

European electric vehicle (EV) charging company Mer has today announced plans to accelerate its support for businesses, workplaces, and fleets in the UK following its acquisition of chargepoint supplier and installer Elmtronics.       

Mer, which is backed by European renewable energy giant Statkraft, acquired Elmtronics earlier this year for an undisclosed sum. It today announced that its now rebranded all Elmtronics charging stations and facilities, bringing thousands of active charge points into the Mer network.

The move will allow Mer to tap into the company's 3,000-strong customer base that Elmtronics has built up over the last seven years, the company said, including a roster of commercial customers such as Asda, Fedex, Octopus Energy, BMW, and the London Ambulance Service.

The expansion builds on Mer's presence in five European markets, where it operates more than 1,000 DC chargers and more than 19,000 AC chargers across Norway, Sweden, UK, Germany and Austria.

The company said the acquisition will also see significant investment in connectivity solutions for Elmtronics' customers, including improvements to back-office software. For example, Elmtronics' Hubsta software is being upgraded to the Mer network with new features including a booking system for the 15,000 drivers currently using the Elmtronics' systems and a charger load management tool. Dedicated fleet management modules are also planned, the company said.

In addition, existing Hubsta users will now also have access to an additional 530 public EV charge points operated by Mer.

"It's great to see the integration of Elmtronics into Mer beginning to benefit customers," said Dan Martin, managing director for fleet and workplace charging, Mer UK and former Elmtronics boss. "As Mer, we will be offering our business customers more choice, a larger network and improved services. And we will continue to invest to further support commercial businesses looking to establish EV fleets in the UK."

Since the acquisition the company said it had increased its headcount by 20 per cent with more hiring currently underway.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

Cement firm CEMEX pours investment into carbon-cutting 'upcycling' start-up

Norwich unveiled as location for Gridserve's latest EV pit stop

Most read
01

Octopus Energy launches onshore wind 'dating agency' to match landowners and communities

22 April 2022 • 4 min read
02

England's tallest onshore wind turbine to power 3,000 homes by 2023

19 April 2022 • 3 min read
03

'Mining is part of the Cornish landscape': Inside the push to make Cornwall a lithium powerhouse

19 April 2022 • 10 min read
04

Velocys extends deal with British Airways to deliver sustainable aviation fuel refinery

21 April 2022 • 2 min read
05

Green beer: Budweiser to help bars connect to renewable electricity suppliers

20 April 2022 • 3 min read

More on Automotive

How surging fuel costs are tilting the market in favour of EVs
Automotive

How surging fuel costs are tilting the market in favour of EVs

Energy costs may be climbing, but fuel costs are also rising making EVs an even more attractive bet for finance departments

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 April 2022 • 4 min read
'It's working': Clean energy supplies nearly 80 per cent of power in Britain on Saturday
Energy

'It's working': Clean energy supplies nearly 80 per cent of power in Britain on Saturday

Fossil gas' share of electricity supplies shrinks to less than 15 per cent over weekend as wind power meets more than half of UK demand

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 April 2022 • 3 min read
Satavia announces historic carbon trade covering non-CO2 impacts of aviation
Aviation

Satavia announces historic carbon trade covering non-CO2 impacts of aviation

Tech company argues market for carbon credits that cover non-CO2 climate impacts of flight could hit $9bn

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 April 2022 • 1 min read