EV charging giant Mer plots UK expansion following Elmtronics takeover

European electric vehicle (EV) charging company Mer has today announced plans to accelerate its support for businesses, workplaces, and fleets in the UK following its acquisition of chargepoint supplier and installer Elmtronics.

Mer, which is backed by European renewable energy giant Statkraft, acquired Elmtronics earlier this year for an undisclosed sum. It today announced that its now rebranded all Elmtronics charging stations and facilities, bringing thousands of active charge points into the Mer network.

The move will allow Mer to tap into the company's 3,000-strong customer base that Elmtronics has built up over the last seven years, the company said, including a roster of commercial customers such as Asda, Fedex, Octopus Energy, BMW, and the London Ambulance Service.

The expansion builds on Mer's presence in five European markets, where it operates more than 1,000 DC chargers and more than 19,000 AC chargers across Norway, Sweden, UK, Germany and Austria.

The company said the acquisition will also see significant investment in connectivity solutions for Elmtronics' customers, including improvements to back-office software. For example, Elmtronics' Hubsta software is being upgraded to the Mer network with new features including a booking system for the 15,000 drivers currently using the Elmtronics' systems and a charger load management tool. Dedicated fleet management modules are also planned, the company said.

In addition, existing Hubsta users will now also have access to an additional 530 public EV charge points operated by Mer.

"It's great to see the integration of Elmtronics into Mer beginning to benefit customers," said Dan Martin, managing director for fleet and workplace charging, Mer UK and former Elmtronics boss. "As Mer, we will be offering our business customers more choice, a larger network and improved services. And we will continue to invest to further support commercial businesses looking to establish EV fleets in the UK."

Since the acquisition the company said it had increased its headcount by 20 per cent with more hiring currently underway.