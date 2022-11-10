Green steel city? Sheffield to explore potential for hydrogen-powered steelmaking

Once an international hub for steelmaking at the advent of the industrial revolution, could Sheffield's metals manufacturing base now lead the UK's push towards a net zero future?

The so-called 'steel city' is set to play a lead role in a new government-backed study announced today, which aims to assess the feasibility of utilising green hydrogen generated from renewable electricity as a climate-friendly fuel for steelmakers.

Backed by £400,000 from the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the initial feasibility study is focused on E.ON's Blackburn Meadows combined heat and power (CHP) plant, which uses waste UK wood to generate 30MW of electricity and 25MW of thermal energy.

Working alongside a consortium of industry partners and experts - including Sheffield Forgemasters, Forged Solutions, Chesterfield Special Cylinders, Glass Futures and the University of Sheffield - the aim is to assess whether E.ON's CHP facility could be used to generate green hydrogen for steelmaking.

Michael Lewis, E.ON's UK CEO, said hydrogen would "play a significant role in our energy future", particularly for powering heavy industrial manufacturing and long-distance transport, and that Sheffield was an ideal location to explore the fuel's potential for decarbonising steelmaking.

"Our Blackburn Meadows plant is the perfect example of a range of technologies coming together to provide a solution for an entire city and generating green hydrogen for Sheffield's world-renowned steelmakers means an economic win for them, greater security of their energy supplies as well as better air quality for the city and accelerating Sheffield's energy transition to net zero," he said.

Ryan Edmonds, director of customer programmes at Sheffield Forgemasters, said renewable energy technologies promised to play a crucial role in decarbonising the UK's steel sector.

"The transition to greener forms of energy is something that we are actively engaged in as we plan for significant site-wide changes, which will deliver new manufacturing technologies including the potential to replace gas with hydrogen for some manufacturing processes, the adoption of solar energy and greater engineering efficiencies," he said.

It comes amid growing momentum behind low carbon alternatives for producing steel, as the industry wrestles with a carbon footprint that is estimated to account for seven to nine per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

However, the UK is currently lagging behind other countries in pushing forward with low carbon alternatives for domestic steel production, with major green steel projects well into the development phase in Spain, Sweden, and a number of other markets.

Steelmaker SSAB's HYBRIT project in Sweden has already begun producing fossil fuel-free steel made using green hydrogen, with one of its customers Volvo today announcing the first electric trucks built with metal produced at the steel plant were now being delivered to its customers worldwide.

The automotive giant said some of the 44 tonne, heavy-duty, fully electric trucks were among the first in the world built with fossil-free steel, with firms including Amazon and Unilever set to be among the first commercial users of the vehicles.

The first steel produced with hydrogen is being used in the electric truck's frame rails, the backbone of the truck upon which all other main components are mounted, Volvo said. As the availability of fossil-free steel increases, the firm then plans to use the steel in other parts of the truck.

At present around 30 per cent of the materials used in the Volvo electric trucks come from recycled materials, while up to 90 per cent of the vehicles can also be recycled at the end of their lifespan, according to Volvo.

"Our journey to net zero emissions includes both making our vehicles fossil free in operation and over time fully replacing the material in our trucks with fossil-free and recycled alternatives," said Jessica Sandström, senior vice president of product management at Volvo Trucks.

Increased investment is also being funnelled into green steel projects worldwide. Late last month, another Swedish steel firm - H2 Green Steel - announced it had secured €3.5bn in debt financing from a raft of leading European financial firms to support the construction of its hydrogen-powered steel plant in northern Sweden.

Commercial banks such as BNP Paribas, ING, Societe General, and UniCredit are among those agreeing to provide the bulk of the senior debt financing, while the European Investment Bank has approved €750m senior debt funding for the project, according to the green steel firm.

The company is aiming to build the world's first large scale green steel plant at a site in Boden, which it claims will be capable of reducing CO2 emissions compared to conventional steelmaking by up to 95 per cent, by replacing coal with green hydrogen.

"The support from the European Investment Bank, Swedish National Debt Office, and some of the world's leading export credit agencies and banks, not only underlines our business case and debt carrying capacity, but also highlights the willingness to support initiatives that will help fulfil the target of the Paris agreement," said Henrik Henriksson, H2 Green Steel's CEO.