LKAB discovers 'Europe's largest' rare earth mineral deposit in Sweden

Sweden's state-owned mining firm LKAB says it has discovered major deposits of rare-earth oxides in the north of the country, prompting hopes of boosting Europe's supply chain security for a host of green technologies.

The company said it had discovered rare-earth elements including Scandium, Neodymium and Lanthanum at the site inside the Arctic Circle, all of which are critical to the manufacture of batteries, electronics, and renewable energy technologies, including for magnets used in wind turbines.

Although compounds containing rare earth elements are not actually unusual, concentrated, high-quality deposits of the minerals such as that discovered in Sweden by LKAB are. Indeed, around 90 per cent of the world's rare earth minerals are mined in China, with much of the rest coming from Russia.

As such, amid geopolitical tensions between the West and Russia and China, the latest discovery of such a large concentration of rare earth resources in northern Sweden is seen as significant for boosting Europe's supply chain security for a host of burgeoning green technologies from renewable energy to electric vehicles (EVs), as no large scale extraction of such minerals currently takes place in Europe.

The EU predicts a five-fold increase in demand for rare earths to support electric vehicles and the planned increase in renewable power by 2030.

"Electrification, the EU's self-sufficiency and independence from Russia and China will begin in the mine," said Sweden's Minister for Energy, Business and Industry, Ebba Busch. "We need to strengthen industrial value chains in Europe and create real opportunities for the electrification of our societies. Politics must give the industry the conditions to switch to green and fossil-free production. Here, the Swedish mining industry have a lot to offer. The need for minerals to carry out the transition is great."

The newly discovered deposit is located at Per Geijer, alongside the vast LKAB iron ore mine in Kiruna, northern Sweden.

Image credit: LKAB

The company said it was expanding outwards from its existing mine to discover more about the potential of the apatite deposit, which is 700m underground, for both iron and rare earths.

However, the company predicted it would take several years before any extraction from the deposit could begin at scale can, adding that it is pushing for a relaxation of Europe's strict permitting processes.

"This is good news, not only for LKAB, the region and the Swedish people, but also for Europe and the climate," said Jan Moström, president and group CEO of LKAB. "This is the largest known deposit of rare earth elements in our part of the world, and it could become a significant building block for producing the critical raw materials that are absolutely crucial to enable the green transition. We face a supply problem. Without mines, there can be no electric vehicles."

A version of this story originally appeared at Computing.