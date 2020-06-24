sustainable fashion
Vogue publisher promises to become beacon of green fashion
Condé Nast signs UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, as it pledges to promote sustainable fashion and clothing re-use to readers
Why fashion looks set to be the next sustainability trend
Fashion businesses need to better communicate their environmental credentials to win over shoppers and prepare for increased scrutiny, argues Kantar's Glen Tooke
Green footwear brand steps up with 'world's first' biodegradable, plastic-free trainers
WAES Footwear launches trainers made from organic cotton and leather, and sustainably-sourced rubber
Model operation: Gucci claims 'carbon neutral' status
Designer fashion brand slashes greenhouse gases and steps up investment in REDD+ forestry projects to offset remaining emissions
Fashion Pact: 32 major fashion brands pledge to set science-based CO2 targets
Coalition including Adidas, Burberry, and Gap agree to set net zero emissions goals, cut plastic pollution and source 100 per cent renewable energy
Meet the fashion industry entrepreneur who doesn't want to sell any clothes
Victoria Prew, co-founder of HURR Collective, believes buying clothes is so last year
Burberry unzips luxury collection made from waste plastic and discarded fishing nets
Luxury brand has redesigned its classic 'car coat' to feature nylon made from plastic scraps