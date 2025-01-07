Stella McCartney kicks off 2025 with new sustainable trainer designs

Credit: Stella McCartney
Image:

Credit: Stella McCartney

New footwear collection with Balena uses non-toxic, compostable, and bio-based alternatives to conventional plastics

Luxury fashion brand Stella McCartney has announced a new collaboration with material science company Balena, which will see the partners release a new trainer made using fully compostable and recyclable...

Amber Rolt

