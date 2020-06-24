sustainable cotton
UN launches alliance to tackle fast fashion's environmental impact
UN follows up Sustainable Fashion Charter with fresh push to deliver greener global fashion system
Primark unzips first jeans made with sustainable cotton
High street fashion retailer launches first range of jeans made with material sourced directly from farmers in its Sustainable Cotton Programme
Global Briefing: Olympic medals made from e-waste on offer at 2020 Games
BusinessGreen rounds up all the green business news from the world this week
M&S hails 'huge rise' in responsible cotton sourcing in Plan A progress report
Retailer publishes first sustainability update since launching new set of Plan A green targets last year, claiming it is on track to hit cotton target next year
Let it snow: Burton Snowboards sets sights on 2020 green goals
US snowboarding firm pledges to use more sustainable materials in its products and reduce waste and carbon emissions over next three years
Cheap Monday tailors clothing range to fit sustainability goals
Fashion brand aims to make all its menswear and womenswear from sustainable materials by late 2018
Green pyjamas: Primark debuts first products made through its Sustainable Cotton Programme
Fashion giant says new range of women's pyjamas have been made using cotton sourced from an initiative that helps female farmers embrace environmental best practices