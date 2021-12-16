Better Cotton pledges to slash greenhouse gas impact of cotton by 50 per cent

Nearly a quarter of the world's cotton is produced under the Better Cotton Standard, which aims to bring about environmental, social and economic benefits

Better Cotton has pledged to halve the overall emissions per tonne of cotton produced under the initiative by 2030, against a 2017 baseline, in a bid to enhance the environmental credentials of cotton that carries its label.

The not-for profit certification scheme announced the target this week as part of a new strategy that aims to deliver enhanced environmental, social, and economic benefits across the cotton industry over the next decade. Four additional targets for soil health, pesticide use, smallholder livelihoods, and women's empowerment are also set to be announced by the end of 2022, Better Cotton confirmed.

Nearly a quarter of the world's cotton is now produced under the Better Cotton Standard, according to Alan McClay, CEO of Better Cotton, but the group is aiming to "at least double that" by 2030.

However, McClay stressed that as the labelling scheme became more popular there was a need for farmers to further improve environmental practices. "We know that climate change poses a great risk to cotton farmers - with rising temperatures and more extreme weather events like flooding and unpredictable rains," he said. "We will help on the ground by incentivising farmers to enrich the environment and embrace both climate-smart and regenerative agricultural practices."

A report from earlier in the year found that by 2040, half of the world's cotton growing regions are expected to face worsening impacts of climate change, such as exposure to high temperatures, extreme weather, and water availability, stressing the need for greater measures to reduce the climate impact of cotton production and protect the livelihoods of farmers.

Better Cotton said the new targets build on the considerable success of the initiative to date. A recent analysis found that farmers in India working under the initiative used less water and fewer fertilisers and pesticides than other farmers in the region, while still achieving nine per cent higher yields and 18 per cent higher profits in 2019-20.

McClay said the initiative helps both open doors to markets and provides data and feedback to farmers on their production methods "so they can see the benefits of sustainable practices and continuously improve the way they farm".

The initiative also announced this week that it aims to lead the development of new solutions for physical traceability, which would provide retailers and brands with greater confidence that the cotton they are sourcing has been produced to high environmental standards.

Better Cotton said it has raised €99m since 2010 to enable capacity building and field-level training for farmers and project funding could grow to over €125m by the end of the 2021-22 season.