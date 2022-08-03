Dunelm debuts sustainable homeware line

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Dunelm
Image:

Credit: Dunelm

Homeware retailer Dunelm launches new 'Conscious Choice' collection boasting sustainably sourced materials that are designed to last for longer

UK homeware retailer Dunelm has this week launched a new sustainably-focused collection dubbed 'Conscious Choice', which promises to reduce the environmental footprint of its products. The retailer...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Campaigners warn India free trade deal could result in higher levels of pesticides in UK food

Study: Nature-friendly farming boosts wildlife without damaging food production

Most read
01

'Our fields shouldn't be full of solar panels': Truss vows to crackdown on renewables development

02 August 2022 • 5 min read
02

Octopus Investments raises £800m for renewables infrastructure blitz

01 August 2022 • 3 min read
03

It's official: Renewables provided 40 per cent of Britain's electricity in 2021

29 July 2022 • 3 min read
04

Scotland to ban fossil fuel powered boilers in new homes from 2024

02 August 2022 • 2 min read
05

Government fires up £635m Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme

02 August 2022 • 4 min read

More on Supply chain

Campaigners warn India free trade deal could result in higher levels of pesticides in UK food
Biodiversity

Campaigners warn India free trade deal could result in higher levels of pesticides in UK food

Pesticide Action Network UK and Sustain Alliance warn proposed trade deal with India could result in more 'Highly Hazardous Pesticides' in food staples

Amber Rolt
clock 04 August 2022 • 5 min read
Study: Nature-friendly farming boosts wildlife without damaging food production
Biodiversity

Study: Nature-friendly farming boosts wildlife without damaging food production

Results of a decade-long study conducted on a 1,000 hectare farm in Buckinghamshire reveal positive outcomes for wildlife and food production

Amber Rolt
clock 04 August 2022 • 4 min read
Over 500 confirmed attendees for this year's Net Zero Festival
Marketing

Over 500 confirmed attendees for this year's Net Zero Festival

There's just two months to go until our first physical Net Zero Festival makes its debut at The Mermaid, London on the 28th and 29th September - and it is shaping up to be an event that should not be missed!

Katie Azopardi
clock 03 August 2022 • 2 min read