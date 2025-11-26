Danone becomes largest B Corp to date

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

European food giant achieves global B Corp status, having secured certification in over 60 countries

Food industry giant Danone has officially achieved global B Corp status, meaning the producer of Activia, Alpro and Evian's staff now account for around nine per cent of the movement's global workforce....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Airhive fires up DAC facility with aim of sequestering carbon at low-cost and 'meaningful' scale

Wildfarmed launches 'regenerative crumpets' in Waitrose and Ocado

More on Climate change

Why hosting the UN climate summit in the Amazon was so important, despite the disappointing outcome
Climate change

Why hosting the UN climate summit in the Amazon was so important, despite the disappointing outcome

The final text may have fallen short, but staging COP30 in the Amazon provided powerful evidence of what is at stake as climate impacts intensify

Alexander C. Lees, Manchester Metropolitan University; Joice Ferreira Universidade Federal do Pará (UFPA) and Empresa Brasileira de Pesquisa Agropecuária (Embrapa); and Jos Barlow, Lancaster University - The Conversation
clock 25 November 2025 • 5 min read
COP30: Five key takeaways for business from the Belém Climate Summit
Climate change

COP30: Five key takeaways for business from the Belém Climate Summit

Many businesses wanted a more ambitious climate deal in Brazil, but COP30 still delivered important progress and market signals on a number of fronts

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 November 2025 • 14 min read
'Sport One, Carbon Zero': Top athletes team up to launch new climate fund
Climate change

'Sport One, Carbon Zero': Top athletes team up to launch new climate fund

New fund launched by High Impact Athletes and Giving Green aims to help athletes support and promote science-based climate solutions

Amber Rolt
clock 25 November 2025 • 4 min read