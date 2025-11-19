'Real change happens when we collaborate': Marks & Spencer and Schneider Electric team up on supplier decarbonisation programme

Marks & Spencer said RE:Spark programme will look beyond its own operations and seek to tackle emissions in the retail giant's supply chain
Marks & Spencer has joined forces with Schneider Electric to launch a new supply chain decarbonisation programme to accelerate the adoption of renewable electricity among its suppliers. The new initiative,...
