'Real change happens when we collaborate': Marks & Spencer and Schneider Electric team up on supplier decarbonisation programme

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Marks & Spencer
Image:

Credit: Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer said RE:Spark programme will look beyond its own operations and seek to tackle emissions in the retail giant's supply chain

Marks & Spencer has joined forces with Schneider Electric to launch a new supply chain decarbonisation programme to accelerate the adoption of renewable electricity among its suppliers. The new initiative,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Environment Agency: Water efficiency must become national priority

Amazon launches Thames floodplain restoration project

More on Supply chain

Tesco calls for national sustainable farming data framework
Supply chain

Tesco calls for national sustainable farming data framework

Supermarket giant calls on policymakers to develop enhanced approach for establishing an environmental baseline for the UK's farms

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 November 2025 • 3 min read
Study: A vegan diet can nearly halve your carbon footprint
Supply chain

Study: A vegan diet can nearly halve your carbon footprint

Researchers from University of Granada compared vegan and Mediterranean diets to determine emissions savings when consuming the same number of calories

Amber Rolt
clock 11 November 2025 • 3 min read
From targets to transformation: Why climate action in food supply chains must put farmers first
Supply chain

From targets to transformation: Why climate action in food supply chains must put farmers first

OFI's Roel van Poppel argues COP30 should seize the opportunity to boost investment in sustainable and climate resilient farming

Roel van Poppel, OFI
clock 06 November 2025 • 4 min read