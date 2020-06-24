survey
One in five voters say environment trumps economy
British voters view the environment and pollution as more pressing than the economy, education, and housing, groundbreaking Ipsos Mori poll suggests
Could climate change be the top issue for voters at the General Election?
Climate policies looking set to play a key role in determining the next government, according to results of a new Opinium survey for ClientEarth
Poll: Two-thirds of Britons support limiting air travel to address climate crisis
YouGov survey of 2,000 people finds more than 60 per cent believe tackling climate crisis requires high or extremely high urgency
Survey: Nearly half of businesses plan to increase spend on environmental sustainability
HSBC survey of 2,500 businesses finds efficiency, competition, regulation, and potential for growth are proving major drivers of sustainability investment
Survey: A third of public suffering from 'eco anxiety'
Research by Triodos Bank suggests increasing numbers are feeling overwhelmed by the climate crisis
Bored of Brexit? Britons care more about plastic waste and air pollution, survey finds
Green issues dominate British public worries above Brexit, finds survey of 2,000 people
Millennials want green jobs, survey reveals
BEIS survey of 1,000 young people aged 18-24 reveals climate concerns and "exciting opportunities" are driving young people towards careers in the green economy
Survey: Two thirds of top business execs have not yet set CO2 targets
YouGov poll finds 61 per cent of C-suite executives and energy managers have not set emissions goals despite the potential cost savings
Poll: Consumer confusion and mistrust over plastic recycling is growing
Survey by recycler Viridor suggests many are worried about impact of plastic waste on environment, but are confused about how to recycle
What do Britons make of the green economy? Five key takeaways from ClientEarth's climate poll
More than 2,000 UK adults were quizzed by YouGov on climate impacts, renewables, litigation, green investment and fossil fuels - BusinessGreen rounds up the results
BEIS scales back public opinion research on fracking
Government ends quarterly gauging of attitudes to fracking, nuclear, electric vehicles and smart meters
Poll: Anti-wind power Conservative MPs 'out of step' with constituents
79 Conservative MPs have previously called for block on new onshore wind, despite polls showing widespread support for new turbines among constituents
Survey: UK divided over who should take responsibility for environment
People are divided over whether business, government or individual should be responsible for green action, according to Legal & General Investment Management poll
Survey: UK consumers prefer products from firms powered by renewables
Ørsted commissioned survey indicates strong commercial incentive for retailers and manufacturers to source their power from renewables
Poll: Children believe older generation not doing enough to combat climate change
Energy Institute poll of 1,300 people aged between seven and 19 suggests significant concern about the impacts of climate change on their future
Public support for renewables hits record 85 per cent high
Latest government attitudes survey shows overwhelming support for clean energy - particularly solar and offshore wind - alongside rising concern over climate change
BEIS proposes energy, climate and fracking opinion poll overhaul
BEIS is planning to re-jig public energy and climate change surveys to bring it up to speed with government priorities
Survey: Businesses have 'false sense of security' on low carbon transition
Many companies are taking action to improve energy efficiency, but far fewer are responding to new technologies such as battery storage, microgrids or CHP, new poll finds
PwC: Concern over climate change threat surges among CEOs
Annual poll finds 31 per cent of CEOs now 'extremely concerned' about threat to growth from environmental damage, as separate report examines AI's role in tackling green challenges
Survey: Quarter of Brits more worried about climate change in 2017
A quarter of the UK population are more worried about climate change than a year ago, a YouGov survey by climate change charity 10:10 suggests
Are smaller firms now also turning to sustainability to drive profit?
Research by HSBC Commercial Banking suggests smaller firms around the world are increasingly harnessing sustainable thinking to grow revenues
Heat network customers pay less for energy, government survey shows
BEIS survey of heat network consumers finds they are on average pay less for energy than non-heat network consumers
Survey: Most billpayers willing to spend more for clean energy
Poll of more than 2,000 adults by comparethemarket.com finds significant consumer appetite for clean energy tariffs