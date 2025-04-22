Poll: Ninety-seven per cent of global business leaders support clean energy transition

New survey reveals vast majority of business executives want to shift to renewables - and they could relocate if governments fail to boost clean energy generation
Ninety-seven per cent of senior executives at large and mid-sized companies are supportive of the global push to transition away from fossil fuels, while 78 per cent support the shift to a renewables-based...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis