Survey: Most small business would ditch suppliers that break green promises

More than 60 per cent of small and medium UK companies would consider cutting ties with suppliers and partners which fail to live up to their environmental pledges, a survey of business leaders has found.

The latest quarterly SME barometer survey commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Vans UK quizzed around 500 small and medium business leaders nationwide on a variety of topics, revealing that developing a more sustainable business model was a top priority for 2022 for more than three-quarters of respondents.

The main drivers for 'going green' this year highlighted by business leaders were the opportunity to tap into new businesses opportunities, a desire to reduce their company's impact on the environment, and the need to meet customers' expectations for them to become more climate and nature friendly, the survey found.

And, as part of their growing environmental ambitions for 2022, more than half said they were increasingly interested in the green credentials of their suppliers and partners, while 61 per cent said they would might consider refusing to work with companies that break their environmental or climate promises, according to the survey.

Meanwhile, 61 per cent said they planned to switch their fleets to electric cars this year, and 54 per cent plan to move towards electrifying their transport networks.

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK's Head of Electric Mobility, Kevin Ferris, said: "These figures show that Britain's army of entrepreneurs are looking ahead positively, and are committed to doing their best to operate in tune with the environment."

However, the survey also highlighted a number of ongoing challenges for small and medium firms seeking to develop greener business models.

More than a third - 37 per cent - of respondents said they did not believe there was enough public funding available to help them develop a more sustainable business model, with 40 per cent complaining of a lack of support from the government, the survey found.

Last year the Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on millions of small businesses across the UK to "become leaders in the fight against climate change" by setting robust net zero targets, as he launched a new online information hub to provide tips and advice for small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to decarbonise.

