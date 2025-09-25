Global poll points to growing corporate investment in net zero and nature goals

Evidence of increasing appetite among top corporates worldwide to invest in climate and nature action continues to mount
Many of the world's largest corporates appear to be redirecting large chunks of capital expenditure towards their climate and environmental sustainability efforts, backed by increasingly detailed net zero...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis