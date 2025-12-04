Mars urges policymakers to back regenerative farming push

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

To mark World Soil Day, food giant showcases regenerative farming partnerships across Europe and calls on governments to ramp up support for climate-smart farming

Mars has today called on European policymakers to ramp up support for scalable solutions that can help farmers across the continent embrace regenerative and climate resilient agricultural practices...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Major opportunity hiding in plain sight': Study claims UK bioeconomy could be worth over £200bn a year

Electric Car Grant: New Renault and BMW models qualify for maximum £3,750 discount

More on Supply chain

Mars urges policymakers to back regenerative farming push
Supply chain

Mars urges policymakers to back regenerative farming push

To mark World Soil Day, food giant showcases regenerative farming partnerships across Europe and calls on governments to ramp up support for climate-smart farming

Amber Rolt
clock 04 December 2025 • 4 min read
Jeremy Wrathall: 'Mining and mineral extraction is an irreplaceable enabler of the energy transition'
Supply chain

Jeremy Wrathall: 'Mining and mineral extraction is an irreplaceable enabler of the energy transition'

Founder and executive chairman at Cornish Lithium explains why there can be no energy transition without extracting minerals from the Earth

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 December 2025 • 6 min read
'The clock is ticking': Are the wheels coming off UK supermarkets' climate and nature drive?
Supply chain

'The clock is ticking': Are the wheels coming off UK supermarkets' climate and nature drive?

WWF warns that climate impacts and nature loss are threatening food security, as retailers drive towards environmental goals stalls

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 December 2025 • 6 min read