'The world needs leadership': Starbucks pledges to become 'resource positive'
CEO Kevin Johnson outlines major new sustainability strategy for the coffee giant, promising tough environmental targets will 'create greater value for all stakeholders'
Hubbub announces £300,000 investment in London coffee cup recycling facilities
The London facilities are part of a total of 12 recycling projects across the UK being funded by Starbuck's voluntary 5p charge on single-use coffee cups
Starbucks deploys charges and jingles to tackle disposable cup use
Starbucks is experimenting with fresh ways of encouraging its customers to order their coffee in a reusable rather than disposable cup
Starbucks and Hubbub brew up coffee cup recycling funding
Specialist recycling facilities for paper cups will be introduced in around 70 locations thanks to funding from Starbucks' 5p cup charge
Starbucks to trial reusable coffee cup initiative at Gatwick Airport
Coffee chain teams up with environmental charity Hubbub in bid to prevent 7,000 disposable coffee cups from going to waste at the airport over the next month
What makes Starbucks' latest clean energy transaction unique
The coffee chain is producing enough energy through PPAs to power 3,000 of its stores in the US
Starbucks serves up $1bn 'oversubscribed' Sustainability Bond
Proceeds from the Bond will be used to support ethical coffee farming in its supply chain and green energy measures at 10,000 of its global stores
Starbucks and Hubbub launch £1m cup recycling fund
Environmental charity Hubbub has partnered with Starbucks to launch a £1m fund to develop recycling infrastructure for paper cups
Starbucks to trial greener takeaway cups in UK, US, and Canada
But Greenpeace says new recyclable and compostable cups still rely on 'throwaway model'
Gone plastic fishing: Starbucks 'Latte Levy' to fund Thames clean up boat
Hubbub reveals plans to use funding from Starbucks disposable cup charge to launch second 'plastic fishing' boat made from recycled plastic
Starbucks to introduce 5p 'Latte Levy' across all UK stores
Coffee giant reveals London trial more than doubled use of reusable cups
Starbucks brews up greener gardens coffee waste reduction plan
Coffee chain teams up with The Allotments & Gardens Council UK to find a new home for used coffee grounds
Reusable cup use surges 150 per cent at Starbucks following 5p charge
Preliminary results from Starbucks trial suggests charging customers extra for takeaway cups is an effective way to change behaviour
Latte levy: Starbucks' five pence coffee cup charge starts today
Coffee chain giant is now charging London coffee drinkers five pence more for a takeaway cup
Starbucks teams up with Hubbub to trial five pence cup charge
Coffee giant has agreed to charge customers in selected London branches an extra five pence for a disposable cup as part of trial to cut waste
How Starbucks brewed a stronger sustainability bond
It's been a year since the coffee giant issued the first bond of its kind. What's the effect on the marketplace, and what's next?