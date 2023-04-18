Five UK Starbucks coffee shops serve up 'green' certification

Cecilia Keating
Starbucks' 'Greener Store' in Battersea Power Station | Credit: Starbucks
Starbucks' 'Greener Store' in Battersea Power Station | Credit: Starbucks

Chain announces expansion of Greener Store programme in the UK, as part of effort to reduce waste, water, and energy use at branches around the world

Starbucks has announced plans to transform operating practices at more than 100 stores in Europe, the Middle East and Africa by the end of 2023, as it expands its 'Greener Stores' programme into the UK...

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

Prescribing a 'light-touch': How NHS staff are being nudged towards climate action
Management

Prescribing a 'light-touch': How NHS staff are being nudged towards climate action

Medtech firm Jump and NHS England are rolling out a 'world first' healthcare specific carbon engagement tool as part of efforts to create a net zero health service by 2040 - BusinessGreen Intelligence investigates

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 April 2023 • 11 min read
Credit: iStock
Management

Bannau Brycheiniog: Brecon Beacons National Park renamed as part of new climate plan

Name change forms part of National Park's wider climate action plan, as CEO admits image of 'giant burning brazier is not a good look'

Amber Rolt
clock 17 April 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Management

Corporate leaders are greenwashing - and they know it

But this week's Google sustainability leaders survey shows they may do better with proper tools, information and incentives

Sarah Golden, GreenBiz
clock 14 April 2023 • 3 min read