Starbucks and Hubbub announce new fund to support reusable and refillable packaging innovations

Coffee giant Starbucks has extended its partnership with environmental charity Hubbub to launch a £1m fund to support pilot projects that reduce the impact of single-use packaging, such as disposable coffee cups.

The Bring It Back Fund will aim to accelerate the development of reuse models and remove barriers to the wider use of reusable packaging in the food and beverage industry. It is hoped the grants will support innovative new ideas for systems and technologies that make it easier for customers to use alternatives to single-use packaging.

The fund will see up to five projects each receive grants of between £150,000 and £300,000.

Development of the Bring It Back Fund has been informed by Starbucks and Hubbub's ongoing initiatives to drive the uptake of reusable cups and packaging, including the 'Cup, Cup and Away' campaign at Gatwick Airport and the on-going charge that Starbucks levies on customers using takeaway cups.

It is feared that efforts to switch to reusable and refillable packaging may have been set back by the pandemic, with one in five people worried about catching Covid-19 from reusable items like cups and cutlery, despite scant evidence of surface transmission of the virus. In 2020 125 scientists from across the globe signed a statement to reassure both businesses and consumers that reusable containers do not increase the chance of virus transmission and are safe to use.

"We have all seen so much more single-use plastic in our everyday lives over the last couple of years that I think many people have become desensitised to it - it's become the norm," said Gavin Ellis, director at Hubbub. "We urgently have to tackle this major environmental problem and it's crucial that we reassure the public that reusables - which are the main solution to this issue - are safe and easy to use and can save you money in the long-term.

"We're looking for innovators with pioneering new approaches to challenge of single-use packaging in the food and drink sector. If you feel you have a solution to support reusable packaging systems for food and drink products, and remove barriers for users and businesses, we want to hear about it."

The fund is looking for innovations that can address barriers to adoption such as misconceptions that packaging might not be clean or hygienic, might cost more, or is inconvenient to carry or store. According to a 2019 UK study by environmental charity Hubbub, over a third of people do not use a reusable cup every time they buy a hot drink because they simply forget their cup.

Despite consumer concerns, Hubbub's research also suggests there is a clear appetite from the public to cut down on single-use plastics, with 41 per cent of people more worried about how much single-use plastic is used in society since the pandemic started and 67 per cent saying they want to reduce the amount of single-use packaging they use when buying food and drink products.

Alex Rayner, general manager of Starbucks UK, said: "As we work to make reusability the only option, long-term, the fund will provide solutions that will benefit the entire food and beverage industry. The launch of the fund will work in conjunction with Starbucks existing reusables work, including the 25p reusable cup discount, 5p cup charge, in-store recycling, and new returnable cup program, to advance widespread adoption of reusables as we work to become resource positive and reduce waste by 50 percent by 2030."

Applications for the Bring It Back Fund close at 5pm on 24 June 2022.